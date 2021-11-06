A 24-year-old man has died and five others have been arrested after a stabbing in East London

Officers were called to the scene of the stabbing in St Anne’s Row in Tower Hamlets, in the early hours of Saturday morning (November 6).

It is understood that a fight that had broken out in the area was reported to police at 12.54 am, who were called to the scene alongside London Ambulance Service (LAS), who also sent out the air ambulance.

Paramedics and Doctors at the scene provided medical aid but sadly the man died at the scene.

Police confirmed five men have been arrested taken to a local police station they had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and have now been arrested for murder.

A number of crime scenes remain in place in the area.

At this early stage enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing

The Met Police say they will be releasing further details and appealing for witnesses to come forward

.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting CAD 401/6Nov.

More to follow