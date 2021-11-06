A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Tower Hamlets

Police were called to Navigation Road, Tower Hamlets at 8.43am on Saturday, 6 November after the London Ambulance Service had been called to reports of an unresponsive man.

Officers attended with paramedics and found a 22-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

The investigation is being led by homicide detectives from Specialist Crime. There has been no arrest at this early stage.

Anyone with information should call 101, giving the reference 2171/06NOV.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.