Officers attended the location and discovered a 24-year-old male with a stab wound five people have been arrested

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 12.54am on Saturday 6 November after reports of a fight in St Anne’s Row, E14.

Officers attended the location and discovered a 24-year-old male with a stab wound.

London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene to treat the victim before he was taken to a local hospital. His condition is critical.

Five males have been arrested in connection with this incident and remain in police custody.

A number of crime scenes remain in place in the area. At this early stage enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 401/6Nov.