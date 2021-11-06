Police are appealing to trace a Hull fan who threw a flare at today’s game against Barnsley at Oakwell stadium that has hit a 7-year-old child – in the face
Can you help Police find 68-year-old Henry Raison from Portsmouth?
Can you help us find 68-year-old Henry Raison from Portsmouth? Henry went missing from his home address in Sea View Road at 6.30pm yesterday (Sunday 6 August)...
Two arrested after homeless person set alight
Officers in Croydon are investigating incidents this week in which one or more person set light to people sleeping rough. Detectives believe others may have...
The men were sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court to seven years imprisonment each (a total of 35 years):
Five men have been jailed for firearms offences after officers recovered two loaded semi-automatic firearms from a vehicle in east London. The men were...
Aircraft stored at Rochester Airport sold after being part of cocaine importation operation
A light aircraft seized in a joint NCA and Metropolitan Police investigation into cocaine importation has been sold at a proceeds of crime auction for £29k...
Teenager stabbed multiple times outside Kennington station
A Teenager has been Stabbed Multiple times. The brutal cold blooded attack took place close to Kennington LT Stn London. The teen as been worked on at the...
Sussex Police are looking for missing 49-year-old Malcolm Mason
Malcolm is a white male, of a heavy build, with light brown balding hair, he wears glasses and has blue eyes. He was last seen in Chippenham, Wiltshire...
Woman Charged with Attempted Murder after OAP Dies in Aldershot
Detectives investigating the death of a 75-year-old man in Aldershot have charged a woman. Sun Maya Tamang, 50, of Victoria Road, Aldershot, has been charged...
Princess Anne Unveils Historic Ship’s Bell
A restored bell from a WW2 Battlecruiser has been unveiled by Princess Anne today. The bell from HMS Hood is now on display at the National Museum of the Royal...
M26 motorway closed in both directions following Police incident
Kent Police have closed the #M26 motorway in both direction a closure has been put in between the #M25 and #J2A #Wrotham due to an ongoing Police...
The organiser of a gathering at a flat in south-east London has been reported for consideration of a £10,000 fine for breaching the Coronavirus regulations
On Thursday, 5 November at approximately 3am police were called to a flat in Grove Park and conducted a search of the area. Police witnessed approximately 30...
#Uber Driver who exposed himself to a passenger he picked up has been given a suspended sentence.
A private hire driver who exposed himself to a passenger he picked up has been given a suspended sentence. Nadeem Afzal, 51, of Limes Avenue, Chigwell, was...
Brazen burglars jailed after officers attend Greggs bakery break-in – and find offenders hiding in the roof
Newton and Pickering have both been handed custodial sentences following the incident in Sunderland Two brazen burglars have been jailed after breaking into...
Thames Valley Police has launched a murder investigation following the death of a one-month-old baby in Newbury
Thames Valley Police has launched a murder investigation following the death of a one-month-old baby in Newbury. Officers were called to an address in Fountain...
The Maidstone Task Force has made 100 arrests over seven months as work to enhance community safety in the Shepway area continues
The task force was launched on 16 October 2020 and consists of officers and staff from Kent Police, Maidstone Borough Council and Kent County Council...
Devon and Cornwall Police have now confirmed the identities of those people who have died following a shooting incident in Keyham, Plymouth
All the deceased lived locally in the Keyham area. The offender has been named as Jake Davison, aged 22. The victims have been identified as Maxine Davison...
Fire rips through property killing animals
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to King Edward Road in Ramsgate to reports of a house fire. Three fire engines attended and crews used two main jets...
Police arrest Two Man after attempted JCB Theft
Two people have been arrested by Kent Police in the early hours of this morning (Monday May 14) after allegedly attempting to steal JCB Digger from the Redrow...
Exclusive Arson Probe Launched following Gosport Fire
A joint arson probe between Hampshire Fire and Rescue and Hampshire Police has been launched this evening following a fire in Gosport. As previously reported...
A2 Eastbound closed after 400 litre fuel slip after collision
The A2 in Kent is closed eastbound between the A256 (West, Sandwich Road, Whitfield) and the A256 (East, Honeywood Parkway) due to a collision involving a car...
A man has been jailed after confessing to a murder that took place nearly 40 years ago
Anthony Kemp, 59 of no fixed address was sentenced to 15-and-a-half years’ imprisonment at the Old Bailey on Thursday, 14 October for murdering 50-year...
Another 1,245 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for the coronavirus in the UK , according to government figures
The EU has reversed its decision to temporarily override part of the Brexit deal amid an ongoing row over Covid vaccine supplies in the bloc. The move would...
Fire crews have been called to a fire in high rise on the 21st floor in London
Five fire engines and around 35 firefighters have been called to reports of a fire at a building on St Gabriel Walk in #ElephantandCastle. It is understood...
Police arrest rapist in Southampton
Detectives investigating the rape of an 18-year-old woman in Riverside Park last year have arrested a man. An investigation was launched after the young woman...
Barrage of racial abuse aimed at officers after arrest
Officers were allegedly repeatedly racially abused by a suspect who was arrested for a knife offence. Nottinghamshire Police initially received a report of a...