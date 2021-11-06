BREAKING HULL HUMBERSIDE

Police are appealing to trace a Hull fan who threw a flare at today’s game against Barnsley at Oakwell stadium that has hit a 7-year-old child – in the face

November 6, 2021
Shortly before half time, the fan threw a flare in to the crowd which hit another Hull fan – a 7-year-old child – in the face. The child suffered minor injuries.
We are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage but are asking for anyone who knows who’s responsible to contact us or the club.
The incident number to quote is 306 of 6 November and information can be reported through 101, online or using live chat.
