Information is being sought to help find a missing man from Margate

John Startup was reported missing at around 10.40am on Saturday 6 November 2021. Officers believe he may be in the Cliftonville area.

The 30-year-old is described as white, with a broad, stocky build, approximately 5 feet and 10 inches tall, with short dark hair.

He is thought to be wearing a coat along with a white and grey Nike tracksuit and Nike trainers.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and urging anyone who has seen John or knows of his whereabouts to call Kent Police on 101 quoting CAD 06-0409.