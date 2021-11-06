Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters have tackled a flat blaze on Coopersale Close in Woodford Green

Station Commander Chris Davidson, who was at the scene said:

“Firefighters were faced with an intense blaze and due to the crews fast action and professionalism they were able to contain the fire to the flat. Thankfully there was no one in the flat at the time of the fire.

“Some people self-evacuated the block while the majority of residents stayed in their unaffected flats.”

The fire badly damaged a second floor flat and balcony.

The Brigade was called at 7.17pm and the fire was under control by 7.44pm. Fire crews from Woodford, Chingford, Walthamstow, Leytonstone and Plaistow fire stations were at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.