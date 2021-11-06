Six fire crews called to tackle blaze at Westfield Shopping centre in Stratford

Six fire crews from across East London have been called to tackle a blaze that has totally engulfed a car within the enclosed car park of the Westfield shopping centre.

The crews, two command units and officers were scrambled to level two of the car park C just after 10pm on Saturday evening.

Crews used a line to drag up two high-pressure hose reels to the second floor whilst freighters donned breathing apparatus to tackle the car that had been to all engulfed in flames.

The cause of the blaze is now under investigation. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

The LFB have been approached for comment

More to follow