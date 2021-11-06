UPDATED:Trailer refrigeration unit may be to blamed for a fire that has destroyed two lorries at Sainsbury’s Warehouse blaze in Charlton

A blaze at a food warehouse may have started when a refrigeration unit caught fire in a trailer parked next to the building, we can reveal.

Following a similar accidental fire at the warehouse a number of months ago. the fire service is urging businesses to make sure vehicles are not parked close to buildings.

All 120 staff on- site were evacuated from the building after the alarm has been raised.

About 70 firefighters tackled the blaze at Sainsbury’s Thameside depot on Lombard Wall in Charlton on Saturday night .

Six fire engines from London Fire Brigade and an aerial ladder were called to two lorries on fire at the chilled distribution centre shortly after 6.30pm, when the fire started to spread to a warehouse measuring about 20m by 30m.

Due to the swift action by responding crews they managed to contain the blaze to the two HGV trailers. The side of the warehouse suffered smoke damage and a number of doors to the warehouse were also damaged by flames and smole

An investigation has been launched into the cause.

A spokesman for the LFB said:

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a single-storey warehouse fire on Lombard Wall in Charlton.

Two lorries were gutted by fire. A further lorry and four loading bays were also damaged by the blaze. Around 120 staff evacuated the building before the Brigade arrived.

The Brigade was called at 6.39pm and the fire was under control by 8.35pm. Fire crews from East Greenwich, Greenwich, Deptford, Plumstead and Poplar fire stations were at the scene. The cause of the fire is under