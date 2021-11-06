BREAKING DONCASTER Hexthorpe MISSING

Chloe, 14, is missing from Hexthorpe, #Doncaster

November 6, 2021
She  is known to spend time in the town centre and was last seen wearing grey pyjamas, a brown coat and black ballerina style shoes. Have you seen her?

Anyone with information is asked to contact South  Yorkshire Police on 101/

