A large barn fire in Tarring Neville led to the closure of nearby roads on Saturday night (November 6th).

Nobody was in the building when the blaze, which started at 11.30 pm last night, took place in Beddingham Road.

Road closures remained in place in both directions.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue service were called to attend the barn fire on Beddingham Road

Four appliances are in attendance from Newhaven, Seaford, Lewes and Roedean

The nearby A26 Has also been closed

Pictures by Sussex Incidents