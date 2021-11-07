Information is sought by officers investigating an assault with a knife in Chatham which left a man suffering serious injuries

At around 10pm on Saturday 6 November 2021, the victim aged 19, was initially approached outside a shop at the junction of Magpie Hall Road and Shipwrights Avenue. It is reported a group of around six or seven people stole items from him during an incident when he was kicked and punched. The group are said to have then entered a dead-end avenue with garages, opposite the shop.

Shortly after, the victim was with a relative when they encountered the group again in the area of Castle Road and Listmas Road. One of the group is alleged to have stabbed the teenager in the stomach. He was taken to hospital and remains in a serious but stable condition. The relative suffered a facial injury and has been discharged.

Police have carried out house-to-house enquiries and are continuing to check for any CCTV opportunities. Officers are urging anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in and around these areas to contact them. Residents and drivers are also asked to check any home security systems or dashcams which may contain important footage.

The suspect alleged to have caused the injuries is described as being dark-skinned with short afro hair. He was around 5ft 6ins tall and believed to be in his late teens.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation should contact Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/225933/21. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.