The collision happened on the northbound carriageway between junctions 8A and 9 on the M40 in Buckinghamshire just before 11am today

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with footage to contact the force quoting reference number 43210503143. The collision happened on the northbound carriageway between junctions 8A and 9 in Buckinghamshire just before 11am today. Two cars were in collision, a white MG and a purple Mazda. Sadly, the passenger of the MG, a 57-year-old woman from Bridgend in Wales died at the scene. The woman’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died as a result of this collision. Thank you to members of the public for their patience while the road was closed.
