Two fire engines were sent to the scene and crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to release one casualty from their vehicle, who was passed into the care of paramedics. Kent Police, SECAmb and the air ambulance were also in attendance.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a crash involving three vehicles on the M2 London-bound, between Gillingham and Chatham
Fire crews across the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire Family have paid tribute to two firefighters who lost their lives in the Shirley Towers fire 11 years ago today
Firefighters Alan Bannon and Jim Shears died 11 years ago keeping others safe, Firefighters from stations across Hampshire observed a minute silence at 11am...
Chatham man detained after suspicious package sent to Covid-19 vaccine factory in Wrexham
Kent Police have detained a man after a suspicious package was sent to a Covid-19 vaccine production plant in North Wales. The suspicious package is...
Three people have been arrested after officers found a large amount of cannabis at a property in Edgware
At approximately 10am on Saturday, 20 March officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command carried out a warrant at a residential address in...
Man injured after being hit by fire engine responding to emergency call in Forest Gate
A man has been injured in a collision with a fire engine responding to an emergency call in the early hours of Wednesday morning The collision happened at...
Teenager charged with murder in Wellingborough
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with the death of a 16-year-old boy and the serious injury of a 15-year-old...
Murder probe launched after woman found dead
Officers attended a residence in Beresford Close, Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes this morning where they discovered a woman in her forties had died. An...
Avinor, the main operator of Norwegian airports, has announced the closure of nine small airports across Norway. The measures come into force from 8am on...
Officers will now have to examine tens of thousands of child abuse and exploitation images on phones, tablets, and laptops as part of their investigations
Met Police officers arrest more than 30 suspected online child abusers and protect 100 children during recent week of action. During the operation, officers...
Police in Essex are investigating the death of a man in Leigh-on-Sea and are looking to speak to anyone who saw what happened
Officers were contacted just after 6pm today, Friday 26 February, after an 18-year-old man was admitted to hospital with stab wounds. Sadly he died a short...
A man has been charged with encouraging terrorism
William Chinyanga, 50 of north London, was charged on Wednesday, 13 January with four counts of encouraging terrorism, contrary to section 1 of the Terrorism...
Footage has emerged online of a Fiat driver losing control on the slip road onto the A20 Londonbound
Footage has emerged online of a Fiat driver losing control on the slip road onto the A20 Londonbound near Swanley from the M25 Junction Three roundabout. The...
Officers have charged nine men with drugs offences following early morning raids in Camden
Officers have charged nine men with drugs offences following early morning raids in Camden. The seven month long investigation into drug dealing and drug...
Information and CCTV footage is being sought after a child was approached by a man not known to her in Ashford.
At around 3.15pm on Thursday 22 April 2021, a girl of primary school age had been riding her push scooter on a path near Elm Place when two men appeared...
Teenager fighting for his life after Hackney Stabbing
Police were called to Brooke Road, E5 at 5.15pm on Sunday, 16 February following a report of a stabbing. Officers and London Ambulance Service attended...
Lectern stolen from Edenbridge church
A brass Victorian lectern has been reported stolen from a church in Edenbridge. The heavy ornate stand was taken from the Holy Trinity Church in Crockham Hill...
Dillon was arrested and later charged with two counts of theft from a motor vehicle
A man has been charged with the theft from vehicles thanks to two diligent Worthing PCSOs. The two PCSOs were conducting a foot patrol in Worthing town centre...
Detectives investigating a serious road traffic collision in Tower Hamlets are appealing for witnesses. Police were called to Limeharbour, near to Crossharbour...
Police are investigating reports objects were thrown from a bridge at vehicles travelling along the #M25 in Essex
Police are investigating reports objects were thrown from a bridge at vehicles travelling along the #M25 in Essex. Officers received five reports between 11...
Isle of Wight Dinner Lady Jailed for Underage Sex
A former dinner lady from the Isle of Wight has been jailed for three years for seven counts of sexual activity with a 14-year-old boy. Terri Spragg from...
Police Dealing with Fatal Collision on the A30 near Hook
Police officers from the joint operations Roads Policing unit based at Whitchurch are currently dealing with a fatal road traffic collision on the A30 near...
Police appeal to help find missing teenager
Help us find Kalisha Harmon, 14, #missing from #Lambeth. She has links to #Enfield #Lambeth #Brixton If seen please call Lambeth Police on 101
A suspect has appeared in court following a reported robbery at a Herne Bay petrol station.
A suspect has appeared in court following a reported robbery at a Herne Bay petrol station. Kent Police was called to the petrol station in King’s Road...
The woman, aged 93 years old, was treated at the scene before being taken to an east London hospital for treatment. She remains in a serious condition
Police were called at 12:20pm on Sunday, 29 November to reports of a collision between a car and a woman riding a mobility scooter on Mawney Road in Havering...
Murdered Portsmouth Teen Post Mortem Result inconclusive
Police have revealed that an initial Post Mortem into the tragic death of a Portsmouth teenager at the weekend has proven inconclusive. Oliver Joe Blatcher...