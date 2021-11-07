BREAKING CHATHAM KENT M2 MAIDSTONE

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a crash involving three vehicles on the M2 London-bound, between Gillingham and Chatham

November 7, 2021
1 Min Read

Two fire engines were sent to the scene and crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to release one casualty from their vehicle, who was passed into the care of paramedics. Kent Police, SECAmb and the air ambulance were also in attendance.

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp