Fatal collision sees Major London road closed for over 12 hours for complex collision investigation work after a pedestrian is killed

A major London road has been closed for a number of hours due to the complex nature and the size of the collision scene we can reveal. Police and other emergency services were called at just before 5pm on Sunday evening to the fatal collision that has seen a man lose his life.

Police have launched an investigation after the man has been killed whilst walking long New Kent Road in Southeast London.

Emergency services were called at around 5.30 pm on Sunday evening 7th November 2021. The road has remained closed due to the complex nature of the investigation involving three vehicles. The remains of a mangled smart car can be seen close to where the man died.

Medical equipment and two AED machines can be seen discarded in the road after Police officers made a frantic attempt to save the man who was carried some distance. Sadly despite their efforts, the man died at the scene.

A fatal collision investigation has been launched by officers from the Met Police and the driver of the smart car has been questioned by officers.

The Met Polic have been approached for a further comment is a brief statement they said: Police were called at around 4.50pm on Sunday, 7 November, to a serious road traffic collision on the New Kent Road in Southwark

Officers remain at the scene.