Driver in critical condition after car leaves the road crashing into tree in South Norwood

A driver is in a critical condition in hospital after a serious crash in South Norwood

Emergency services were called to Beulah Hill near to Carlton court, in South East London at around 3am on Monday.

One shocked neighbour who raised the alarm said it was like a bomb going off I was woken from my bed and called the emergency services The person didn’t look too good. The car had left the road and collided with a tree. It was first reported that the car was on fire.

The driver of the car suffered serious injuries and was treated by doctors from the London air ambulance They remain in critical condition

Local buses services have also been severely affected by the collision buses 196.,249,468 and the N68 are on diversion from South Norwood Hill The road has been closed in both directions whilst investigations continued.

Officers from the Met Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward. The Met police have been approached for further comment. Officers at the scene said: “Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call us on 101 and leave their details .”

More to follow