Police were called at around 4.50pm on Sunday, 7 November, to a road traffic collision between a car and a male pedestrian on the New Kent Road in Southwark. The car was also in collision with a number of other vehicles.

The 33-year-old pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the car was arrested in connection with the incident. He was taken to hospital; his condition was assessed as not life-threatening.

Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police are asked to call 101, ref 4997/07nov.