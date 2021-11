Part of a five-roomed flat on the first floor of the building was damaged by fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a woman who was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

The Brigade was called at 4.30am and the fire was under control by 5.03am Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Shadwell, Whitechapel and Dowgate fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.