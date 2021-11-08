Firefighters are sharing their candle safety tips after a house fire on Tanner’s Hill in Deptford on Saturday

Part of a three-roomed flat on the fourth floor of the building and part of the exterior of a fifth-floor flat were damaged by the blaze. Four people left the building before the Brigade arrived and one man was treated on scene.

The cause of the fire is believed to have involved a candle.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Candles are one of the most common causes of fires in the home and you should be careful when using them.

“It’s really important that you never leave them unattended and keep them away from anything that could catch fire such as curtains, furniture or clothes.

“We recommend swapping traditional candles for LED flameless ones as they are much safer, but if you do use real candles, follow our simple safety tips.”

The Brigade was called at 10.16am and the fire was under control by 11.19am . Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Greenwich, New Cross, Deptford and Lewisham fire stations attended the scene.

Candle safety tips