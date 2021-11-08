The A12 in Essex is currently closed in both directions Emergency services including Essex Police are in attendance

Emergency services including Essex Police are in attendance. Traffic caught within the closure is in process of being turned around and released from the back of the queue.

Road users travelling northbound are advised to follow the below diversion route:

Exit the A12 northbound at J25 Marks Tey and follow the B1408 through Copford and Stanway to the B1408/A1124.

At the roundabout take the first exit, continue on the A1124 and rejoin the A12 northbound at J26 Eight Ash Green.

Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the below diversion route:

Exit the A12 at J26 Eight Ash Green and follow the A1124 towards Stanway.

At the roundabout with the B1408 take the 4th exit and follow the B1408 through Stanway and Copford to the Prince of Wales.

At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto London Road and rejoin the A12 southbound.

There are currently delays of 45 minutes above the usual travel time on the approach to the southbound closure. There are also 15-minute delays above normal travel time on the approach to the northbound closure.