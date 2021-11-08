A computer generated image has been released as part of an investigation into an attempted burglary in Paddock Wood

At 4.10pm on Wednesday 19 September 2021, two men knocked at an address in Church Road and enquired about a person who was not known to the occupier.

Whilst the victim was distracted, it is reported one of the men went to another door and tried unsuccessfully to gain entry to the premises.

Investigating officer, PC Nell Shortis, said: ‘We have been completing enquiries into this incident and would now would like to hear from anyone who might recognise the man pictured in the computer generated image.

‘We are also asking motorists who may have been driving through this part of Paddock Wood to check for any dashcam footage which may assist our investigation.’

Anybody with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting crime reference 46/182294/21.

You can also contact the Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form in the website.