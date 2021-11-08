Police are looking for CCTV of blue car after an assault in Dover

Witnesses are being urged to come forward following a report of an assault in Dover.

It is reported that a woman was assaulted by a man in or near The Priory Hotel public house in Priory Station Approach Road between 11.30pm on Saturday 6 November and 2am on Sunday 7 November 2021.

She is then believed to have sought a taxi in the area, before being driven to Deal in a blue Vauxhall Corsa. Police were alerted to the incident at around 2.40am and attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service, who treated the victim’s injuries.

A 49-year-old man was arrested later the same day on suspicion of assault and remains in custody while enquiries continue.

An investigation is ongoing and officers would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident in Dover or the blue Vauxhall Corsa in the area or travelling between Dover and Deal between those times.

Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage which may assist the investigation is also urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/225966/21.