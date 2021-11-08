The family of a man who died in a fatal collision near Eastleigh has paid tribute to him

Officers attended Portsmouth Road in Fishers Pond at around 6.30am on 16 October after a white Ford C-Max collided with a tree.

Matthew Dudley-Hunter, 32, of New Road, Southampton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paying tribute to him, his family said: “Matt was a wonderful and devoted husband, daddy and son in law.”

Officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

Did you see the collision, or a vehicle matching the description above in the moments prior to the incident?

Do you have dash cam footage?

If you can help us, please call 101 quoting 44210415573, or report information on our website.