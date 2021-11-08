Police are renewing their appeal for witnesses to contact than after a motorcyclist died on the M23 ; a 55-year-old man from Worthing, was arrested for drug-driving

Police have issued a further appeal for witnesses after a motorcyclist tragically died from the injuries he sustained in a collision on the M23 on Wednesday 20 October.

Chi Hung Wong, 31, from Brighton, sustained serious injuries following the incident involving a Citroen C4, which occurred on the southbound carriageway near Pease Pottage about 9.10pm.

He has since sadly died. His next of kin have been informed and the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Officers are urging anyone who saw what happened or captured any relevant footage on dash cam – in particular any lorry drivers – to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Op Maywood.

A section of the road was closed in both directions due to the adverse weather conditions at the time.

The driver of the Citroen C4, a 55-year-old man from Worthing, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving. He has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.