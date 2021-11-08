A 19-year-old woman from Maidstone after two police officers were attacked

Detectives investigating reports of assaults on two Maidstone police officers are appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened in a Medway Street car park at around 11.40pm on Saturday 6 October 2021, after a police patrol stopped to speak to two men and a woman.

As the two constables sought to search one of the men, it is reported they were assaulted by all three members of the group and also a further man who arrived at the scene.

Both officers were injured with one suffering facial bruising and the other sustaining a cut to an arm and a tear to his ear that required hospital treatment.

Detective Inspector Richard O’Toole of Maidstone CID said: ‘It is understood the car park was busy at the time of the incident and we are urging witnesses or anybody with information that may assist the investigation to call our appeal line.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/225893/21. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.

A 19-year-old woman from Maidstone who was arrested in connection with the incident was later bailed to return to the police station on 3 December.