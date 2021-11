Emergency services have been called to the Lower Ground in South East London following reports of a damaged gas main into the building we can reveal.

Police and the London Fire Brigade were called at around 6.30pm on Monday evening.

Various road closures have been put in place and the incident is being treated as hazardous.

It’s understood that the building will have to be evacuated in a controlled manner.

The LFB and the Met Police have been approached for comment.

More to follow