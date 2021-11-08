Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Heathrow

Officers were called at 9.15am on Monday, 8 November to reports of the collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian on Stirling Road, TW6.

A man – no further details – was treated on scene by paramedics and taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. Police are making enquiries to locate and inform the man’s next of kin.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of careless driving and remains in custody.

Police are asking for anyone who was in the vicinity of Stirling Road, Shoreham Road or Southern Perimeter Road at the time of the collision, to please review dashcam footage or speak to police if they have any information which may help the investigation.

If you have information to share please call 020 8246 9820 and quote CAD1590/08NOV.

You can also speak with Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.