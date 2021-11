Police in Warwickshire are seeking Jerry Connors, 23 (pictured left) and Larry O’Reilly, 21, are wanted for failing to attend Coventry Magistrates’ Court last week to face charges of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Both men have links to Essex, Kent and Surrey.

Anyone seeing Connors or O’Reilly, or knowing their current whereabouts is asked to contact Warwickshire Police by calling 101. Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.