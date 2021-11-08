A 15-year-old boy has been sentenced to serve a minimum of 17 years for the murder of 12-year-old Roberts Buncis
You may also like
Toys R Us is making a much-anticipated return to the UK, four years after it went into administration
The beloved toy shop chain broke hearts across the nation when it sadly went bust back in 2018, due to a change in consumer habits and, like many traditional...
Ashford robber is to appear in court charged with multiple offences following incidents in Ashford
A suspected robber is to appear in court charged with multiple offences following incidents in Ashford. Peter Osbourne, 34, of High Street, Ashford was...
First pictures of man stabbed in Portsmouth now charged with weapon offences and attempted GBH
Officers investigating a serious assault in Portsmouth have charged a second man in connection with the incident. Charlie Rose, 19, of All Saints...
Stay at Home Save Lives as COVID19 death hit 10,000 Mark
As of 9am 11 April, 334,974 tests have concluded, with 18,091 tests on 10 April. 269,598 people have been tested of which 78,991 tested positive. ...
Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a collision in south east London
At approximately 8.20amon Monday, 26 October, an HGV collided with a car on the A102 northbound at the Blackwall Tunnel South Approach in Greenwich. The...
Information is sought to help locate a teenage boy who is believed to be in the Medway towns
Matthew Bizimana has been reported missing from his home in Bristol but is understood to have since travelled to the Chatham Hill area. He was reported...
Can you help us find a missing Waterlooville man?
Can you help us find a missing Waterlooville man? Robert McFadden, aged 85, was last seen on The Brow, Purbrook, Waterlooville at around 3.30pm today (29...
Visa outage: payment chaos after card network crashes
If you’re heading out to the shops or your local fast food chain this evening (Thursday) you might want to take some loose change with you as major system...
Witnesses are being sought after a group of teenagers reported an assault in Chartham, near Canterbury
Shortly before 6pm on Tuesday 1 June 2021 it was reported that the victims, a group of six teenagers, were socialising by the River Stour when a larger group...
Police search for missing Leo Ozawa
Sussex Police is searching for missing 15-year-old Leo Ozawa. Leo was last seen around 11am on Tuesday (May 11) in Belloc Road, Littlehampton, and there is...
Fire crews battle industrial blaze on the Isle of Sheppey
Firefighters were called to reports of smoke issuing from an industrial unit in Rushenden Road, Queenborough on the Isle of Sheppey just after 3pm on...
Woman Rescued from Roof in Lake by Firefighters
A woman has been rescued by emergency services from a flat roof in Lake. A fire crew from the Isle of Wight fire and rescue service were called just before 2pm...
Five year old boy fighting for life after being shot by his six year old brother in Enfield
A Boy, 5, fighting for life after being shot by sibling, 6 In a terrible accident, a young boy was shot with a pellet gun while playing with his sibling in the...
Kent Police is appealing to members of the public to help find a pensioner who has been reported missing from Snodland
Roy Watts, aged 70, was last seen at around 2.30pm on Friday 27 November 2020. Roy left his home wearing a waist-length grey coat, dark trousers and black...
Islington Gang member jailed for five year for strong of Burglaries
A 19 year-old man who was part of a gang who committed a string of aggravated burglaries in mobile phone shops in east and north London has been jailed. Jack...
A man has died following a serious assault at a care home in Wickford this evening, Thursday 2 July. Emergency services were called shortly before 7pm, with...
Murder investigation launched following fatal shooting in Tottenham
A murder investigation has been launched in Tottenham after a man was fatally shot in Tottenham Cemetery, N17. Armed officers, the National Police Air Service...
Police Hunt Rownhams Flasher who exposed himself in front of 11 year Old Girls
Police are investigating after a man indecently exposed himself to two young girls in Southampton. Two 11-year-old girls were in St Boniface Park, Rownhams, at...
Shock after late-night fire rips through Dartford flat seeing two taken to hospitial
Neighbours have spoken of their shock after a fire broke out in a Dartford flat late on Sunday evening Fire crews from Kent fire and rescue and paramedics ...
Paramedic Rhod was a real life superhero to his colleagues
Friends and colleagues lined the road to say a sad farewell to a popular paramedic who has died aged just 27 after a battle with cancer this afternoon in...
Have you seen 24-year-old Shaquan Brooks?
Have you seen 24-year-old Shaquan Brooks? He is wanted on a recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions. Shaquan, also known as Shacks, was last...
Army experts boost NATO fight against COVID-19 disinformation
Army experts boost NATO fight against COVID-19 disinformation Defence Secretary Ben Wallace committed to supporting NATO’s efforts to combat COVID-19 in a...
Three arrested in Southsea Drugs raid for Class A
Officers conducting a routine Fortress drugs safeguarding checks in Alhambra Road, Southsea, on Tuesday (27 March) have made three arrests. An 18-year-old man...
Thirteen children have been rushed to hospital from La Sainte Union Catholic School in Highgate
Thirteen children have been rushed to hospital after ambulances surrounded La Sainte Union Catholic School in Highgate, Camden, London Ambulance Service said:...