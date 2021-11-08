Health Secretary says booster jabs will prevent Christmas restrictions
Renault Clio was travelling northbound on Windsor Road towards Slough when it was involved in a head-on collision
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a man suffered serious injuries in a road traffic collision in Slough. At approximately 6.30pm on...
Seven thousand roof tiles stolen from Roof in Chartham
Kent Police is appealing for witnesses after a third report of the theft of roof tiles in the Canterbury area. Seven thousand roof tiles have been reported...
County Lines ‘Line holder’ sentenced to five years and six months behind bars
County Lines ‘Line holder’ sentenced to five years and six months behind bars Kye Hardy-King, 28 of Lela Avenue in Hounslow has been sentenced to five years...
Officers are appealing for help identifying the family of a man who very sadly died on the railway in Eltham
On 8 September shortly before 10pm, officers were called to the line following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended however sadly a...
Eighty Firefighters sent to tackle Blaze at Park Royal bakery and restaurant
15 fire engines and around 80 firefighters are tackling a fire in a shop with flats above on Minerva Road in #ParkRoyal. A Spokesman for London Fire said that...
Searches underway to locate missing teenage girl in Bournemouth
Officers carrying out searches for a missing teenage girl in Bournemouth are appealing for help from the public to find her. Julia Woznica, aged 13, was last...
Police have charged a man with a stabbing on the Isle of Sheppey
A suspect has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm following a stabbing Sheerness. Colin Hinds is alleged to have stabbed the victim, a man in...
Fire Crews Called to Ship Fire in Southampton
A number of fire crews have been called to a quayside in Southampton after a fire broke out in a 100m vessel. Fire crews from St Mary’s, Hightown, Cosham...
Police are concerned for missing Melissa Bethel who is heavily pregnant
Police are concerned for missing Melissa Bethel who is heavily pregnant. The 28-year-old was last seen on Saturday (13 July) in Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne...
Vodafone Customers suffering ongoing Network Coverage issues in Maidstone told they can get one month credit
Customers on the Vodafone networks have been suffering from a major coverage issues despite Vodafone themselves saying that work that they have carried has...
Anthony Murray is a prolific offender and it is only right he is now starting a prison sentence
A burglar who targeted a home in Knockholt but left blood at the scene of the crime has been jailed. On 26 June 2020, Anthony Murray went to a house in...
Can you help us find 74-year-old Nepalese man who is missing in Aldershot? Dhanpati Rai speaks very little English and is vulnerable. He has been missing from...
Two men have been jailed for money laundering for an organised crime network that was defrauding victims of millions of pounds through a sophisticated ‘smishing’ scam
Quin Huang, 37 of Prospect Row, Newham and Clarke Morgan-Findlay, 27 of Hunsdon Road, Lewisham, were sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday, 11...
Police appeal after Gosport Robbery
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed of his push bike whilst riding in the alleyway between Grange Road and Military Road, near Alder Lane...
Four police officers, who were on their first day on independent patrol, found £200,000 worth of suspected Class A drugs in Camden
On Wednesday, 4 November, the officers were carrying a weapons sweep across the Bourne Estate on Portpool Lane and at 5.30pm they noticed the smell of cannabis...
Stolen Range Rover in Police chase involved in head-on collision on busy A40 in Brent
At approximately 9pm on Tuesday, 3 August, officers on routine patrol attempted to stop a Range Rover on the A40 in Brent. The vehicle failed to stop and...
Police and Ambulance were called to the scene of a collision on the B3298 Tolgullow near Scorrier, Redruth
On Easter Sunday, 04th April 2021 at approximately 1320 hours, Police and Ambulance were called to the scene of a collision on the B3298 Tolgullow near...
Kent Police charge serial Burglar again
Fourteen charges have been made against a man accused of burgling a home in Gravesend. Craig Graham is reported to have taken a car and a small quantity of...
Two were walking along Bartholomew Road when they were stopped by four men in a dark coloured BMW and forced into the car
Police are appealing for witnesses following a kidnap in Oxford. On Wednesday (30/9) between 11.55am and 12.10pm, the victims, a man in his twenties and...
The cyclist an 11 year old was injured and taken to hospital. He currently remains in hospital in a serious condition
Police are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle was in collision with a bicycle on Stanningley Road, Leeds on Saturday. Officers were called to reports of a...
It is understood a man was seen touching himself as he stroked the shoulder of a woman
Police want to speak to this man about a sexual assault on a bus in Walsall Road, Perry Barr, at between 5.20pm and 6pm on Wednesday 12 August. It is...
Officers have launched a murder investigation after the death of a baby girl
Police launched an enquiry after the four-month-old was found seriously injured at a house on Onslow Road in Blackpool last Thursday (December 3rd) She was...
This Could be the End of Hamble United after a Mindless Attack
Hamble football club suffered at the hands of mindless individuals trying to break into the clubs containers this afternoon( Thursday). What happen is they...
Police investigating the death of a man in Annfield Plain have this evening charged a teenager with murder
The 15-year-old has been remanded in police custody to appear before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning. It follows an incident in which a man...