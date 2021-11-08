BREAKING COVID19

Health Secretary says booster jabs will prevent Christmas restrictions

November 8, 2021
1 Min Read
 
The Health Secretary has urged people to get their Covid-19 boosters and flu vaccines in order to prevent the return of Christmas restrictions this winter.
Sajid Javid insists that it is not too late to book appointments if eligible. After six months, with immunity starting to decrease, the elderly and the vulnerable are once again at risk of becoming seriously ill from the coronavirus.
Almost 10 million people have received their booster jabs so far, but they could become an essential condition of international travel if numbers do not rise further.
Sajid Javid added: “Please help your parents, grandparents or vulnerable loved ones get their jabs, it could save their life. And if you haven’t yet had your first and second vaccines, it is not too late.”
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp