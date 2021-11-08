A drink driver who injured an officer and two others when she crashed into a parked police van has been jailed
A family of a man named Norman have pleaded with members of the public to come forward with answers as to the lead up to a collision
Norman’s Red Ford Fiesta Zetec car flip ending up against a traffic light on Blackdam Roundabout in Basingstoke on Tuesday 1st June around 8.15am. which...
Officers investigating an incident in Stantonbury, Milton Keynes, which resulted in the death of 18-year-old Jay Fathers and serious injuries to a 49-year-old man, have this evening charged a man in connection with the incident
Officers investigating an incident in Stantonbury, Milton Keynes, which resulted in the death of 18-year-old Jay Fathers and serious injuries to a 49-year-old...
Stacey Docherty, 28 of Hartmoor Mews, Enfield, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice at the Old Bailey today, Friday 31 May. Docherty was found...
Southampton airport suspend flights following runway incident
Passengers travelling through the airport Southampton are being advised that all flights have been cancelled or delayed until at least 10.30am. The closure...
Police have appealed to anyone in the area of the play park Shipley Road in Twyford
Officers are asking anyone who was using the play between 6am and 9 am on Monday to contact them. Police are appealing for information in relation to a concern...
Family of man killed in fatal collision at Barton Stacey play tribute
The family of a man who died in a collision near Barton Stacey on 15 August has paid tribute to him. It happened on an unnamed road known locally as Newton...
Man goes on the rampage with a hammer and knife in Whitechapel injuring two
Police were called at 1.56am on Friday, 9 April to Whitechapel Road, junction with Cambridge Heath E1, following reports of people fighting with weapons...
The ‘GirlsTakeOver’ initiative is organized by Plan International, in partnership with the Ministry of Social Solidarity
In a virtual setting, the British Embassy in Cairo invited a young woman, 18-year-old Fatma Al Hefnawy, to step into the British Ambassador’s shoes, meeting...
A man who went on the run in an effort to avoid prosecution has been sentenced to 7 years on Friday 15th October for conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin into Barrow-in-Furness
Jack Murphy, 26, of Lower House Lane, Liverpool was arrested in January 2021 for a Class A drugs supply operation known as Operation Funicular that spanned...
Man fighting for their life after collision on Dalston Lane in East London
Police and paramedics were called to the scene of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Kingsland High Street and Dalston Lane E8 on...
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to a serious assault in Milton Keynes
At around 12.45am today (23/5) two men, aged in their twenties, sustained stab wounds in Aylesbury Street, St Fenny, Stratford, Bletchley. The two victims...
Officers are appealing for information which could help to identify two individuals they would like to speak to after a burglary in Enfield
On Wednesday, 9 September, two elderly victims had items stolen from their home by individuals who were pretending to carry out building work. Both of the...
Police officers use belts to make improvised hoist in Northfleet cliff rescue
Police officers use belts to make improvised hoist in Northfleet cliff rescue Quick thinking officers turned their belts into an improvised hoist to rescue a...
Trio hunt after man is attacked in Camberley
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked by three people in Camberley. Officers were called around 1.30am this morning (22 May) with...
Trio hunted by Police after Late night Southsea Assault and Robbery
Police are trying to identify three men after a 19 year-old man was punched and had his wallet stolen in Southsea. Shortly after 1am on Sunday 26 August the...
Residents in the Mill View area of Willesborough are being advised of potential disruption to their power supply following an explosion in the area
Emergency services were called to the road at 7.57am on Tuesday, 4 May 2021 following a report of an explosion. Two people sustained serious injuries and were...
Harry Harris from Chigwell charged with murder of Northfleet Man
Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate investigating the death of a man in Northfleet, have charged a 28-year-old man with murder. Kent...
Four charged over Streatham Murder
A 17-year-old male from the Croydon area will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 12 June. Umar Salami – 18 (16.10.02) of Addiscombe...
School Girl Rape Probe launched in North London Park
Police have launched an investigation after a schoolgirl was allegedly raped in a north London park by a man who tried to start a conversation with her. The...
Man with Downs missing from Islington
Police appeal to find 45-year-old man with Down’s syndrome missing from Islington Police are asking the public to look out for a high risk missing person...
Officers are continuing their appeal as part of enquiries to locate a missing man from Colwyn Bay, North Wales who may be in south Cumbria
Patrick Cahill, 53, was last seen a week ago and is believed to be in the Kendal or South Lakes area. Officers are appealing for anyone who has information...
Four children rescued by Southend Coastguard after being spotted ‘up to their necks in water’ in Essex
On Saturday afternoon the HM Coastguard Southend had been observing 4 children who were out at the Mulberry Harbour and, with deteriorating weather...
Police Close Major Road In Portsmouth Following Incident
Police have closed the major road in Portsmouth this afternoon junction Alfred Rd and Unicorn Rd, the incident still ongoing and drivers are being asked to...
A 95-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a carer died in London
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died from head injuries following an incident in Islington. Police were called at approximately 7.10am...