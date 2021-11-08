Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision in Walton that left one of the parties involved with life-changing injuries
You may also like
Murder investigation following fatal stabbing in Lewisham
A murder investigation has been launched in Lewisham following a fatal stabbing. Police were called by London Ambulance Service [LAS] at 04:55hrs on Friday, 28...
Tanks very much as man drives orange tank into London
Meet a man who is passionate about Potholes, Mr Pothole has come out of retirement and spent the afternoon driving around the Central London in a big bright...
Jumarna Al-Nasseri who has been reported #missing from her home address in Brent
Police need your help to locate Jumarna Al-Nasseri who has been reported #missing from her home address in #brent . If seen please call 999 ref CAD...
Elise Kaye Bradley has been missing since Sunday Evening from Southend
Elise Kaye Bradley has been missing since Sunday Evening, She was last seen with Alex Olaru in the Southend area who is also missing. If anyone has any...
Former ATA girl Mary Elllis has sadly Passed away on the Isle of Wight
A former “ATA girl” who delivered over 1,000 Spitfires and bombers to RAF airfields during the Second World War who was given the freedom of the Isle of Wight...
Detectives have released CCTV footage of a suspect they want to speak to in connection to of a burglary that took place in Orpington, Bromley
Detectives have released CCTV footage of a suspect they want to speak to in connection to of a burglary that took place in Orpington, Bromley. On Friday, 19...
Have you seen this missing teenager?
Police are appealing for information to find 17-year-old Mike Reaney who has been reported as missing. Mike, from Malpas, Newport was reported as missing this...
Woman treated at scene of Charing house blaze
Fire crews from Kent Fire and Rescue Service remain at the scene of a house fire in Charing. Five fire engines and a height vehicle were initially sent to the...
Officers investigating a dog bite incident in Bournemouth are issuing an image of a man they would like to speak to
At around 4.15pm on Tuesday 10 August 2021 a woman aged in her 50s was walking her elderly dog in a field at Hengistbury Head when a man with two spaniel...
Hayling Drag act escapes Jail after Performing Sex Act
An entertainer and drag artist caught performing a sex act on himself in a train carriage with children has avoided jail but has been placed on the sex...
Warehouse structure at Optima Trade Park completely destroyed by fire
Warehouse structure at Optima Trade Park appears completely destroyed by a major fire tonight on Thames Road in Crayford
A man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison after admitting attempting to rape a woman in Basingstoke. Gary Carlisle, 50, of South Ham Road...
Vehicle fire blocks Major M25/ A1 Motorway route
Emergency services are currently dealing with a vehicle alight on the busy M25 near to Junction 23 and Junction 24 (A1(M) J1/A1/A1081 South Mimms Services. The...
Long delays on A3 northbound after vehicle rolls
Drivers are facing long delays on their rush hour commute after one lane on the A3 northbound is closed near Brook. Emergency services were called on Wednesday...
One man travelling in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while another man was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with life-threatening injuries
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving following the fatal road traffic collision on the M4 in the early hours of Thursday...
Major search involving Police Helicopter and Search Volunteers in the sleepy Kent Village for young boy
A sleepy Kent village on the outskirts of Canterbury is at the centre of a major search operation involving a Police helicopter and approx 50 search volunteers...
Officers are responding to a demonstration at ITN News headquarters on Gray’s Inn Road, #Camden
People have unlawfully gained access to the building. Officers are on the scene engaging with building security and removing those who have gained entry.
Five fire engines and around 35 firefighters were called to a flat fire on Evelyn Street in Lewisham
Firefighters tackled a fire on the seventh floor of the eleven-storey building. Part of a three-roomed flat was damaged by the fire. There were no...
Major search for Burglary suspects in Marden
Kent Police was called at 12.17pm on 29 August to reports of a burglary in progress at a property off Staplehurst Road, Marden. Officers are at the scene and a...
Police are appealing for information after an elderly woman was robbed as she walked in Finsbury Park
The incident happened on Tuesday, 13 July between 5.15pm and 5.40pm hrs at the main entrance on the south side of the park near Seven Sisters Road, N4, The 73...
Three men have admitted trying to smuggle psychoactive substances and mobile phones into a London prison using drones
Three men have admitted trying to smuggle psychoactive substances and mobile phones into a London prison using drones. Members of the public contacted the...
Police are urgently appealing for witnesses, information and dashcam or CCTV footage following a serious collision in York this afternoon. At about 5pm on...
CCTV images released after elderly woman’s purse is stolen
Officers investigating the theft of a purse from a woman in Ripley have released these CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to. An 83-year-old woman...
Two men have been jailed for a combined total of 26 years for stabbing a teenage boy with machetes and causing severe injuries
Kevin McNeil and his accomplice Sadique Thomas stood before trial for their involvement in the wounding of a man in Gloucester last year which occurred at an...