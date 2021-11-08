BREAKING SURREY WALTON ON THAMES

Police  are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision in Walton that left one of the parties involved with life-changing injuries

November 8, 2021
Officers were called to Rydens Road in Walton on Sunday (7 November) at around 7.20pm following a single-vehicle collision at the location. Surrey Fire and Rescue and the South East Ambulance Service were also in attendance.
Two men were taken to the hospital to receive medical treatment. One remains there with life-changing injuries.
Rydens Road was closed for several hours as part of the investigation.
Police want to hear from anyone who might have any information about this incident. If you have helmet or dashcam footage that might have captured this incident, please review it, and if you know anything that might assist our investigation please contact us, quoting incident reference PR/45210118055 calling 101.
 
