The torch of Naval leadership today changed hands as Admiral Sir Ben Key became the nation’s most senior sailor

Aboard Nelson’s flagship Victory, he took over as First Sea Lord from Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, whose 29 months at the helm end as he moves on to become the new Chief of Defence Staff.

He formally handed over command of more than 30,000 men and women, more than 90 warships, nuclear submarines and support vessels, the helicopters and jets of the Fleet Air Arm and the elite Naval infantry of the Royal Marines to the man who has been Chief of Joint Operations and a former Fleet Commander.

During his command, Admiral Key will see the lead ships of two new classes of frigate – submarine hunter HMS Glasgow, the first of eight Type 26 warships and general purpose HMS Venturer, the maiden Inspiration-class/Type 31 vessel – enter the water and will continue the transformation of the Royal Navy spearheaded by his predecessor, re-shaping the Service to meet the challenges and demands of the mid-21st Century.