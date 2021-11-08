Police are worried for Tyler, 17, missing from #CadburyHeath. He’s white, with dyed blond hair, wearing a black coat with a white paint splash, baseball cap & jeans. He may be walking to/around #Keynsham. Call 101 with information ref 5221263038.
You may also like
Police asking for the public’s help to find missing 55-year-old Cheddar man Glen Wallace. Glen left his home address in Cheddar in the early hours of today in...
Police Probe Road Rage Stabbing in East London
Police were called at 3.40am on Friday, 1 January to The Highway, junction with Glamis Place, following reports of a road traffic collision involving a number...
This is Kane Leslie. He is missing in France. He is following Northern Ireland in the Euros and last seen in Nice at 2pm yesterday. He has been reported as a...
Motorcyclist Taken to Hospital following Collision on Military Road Isle of Wight
A man has been taken to hospital after he came off his motorcycle in a collision involving a car on Tuesday afternoon. Police and ambulance services were...
Two 14-year-old boys have been found guilty at Reading Crown Court of the murder of Oliver Stephens, 13, who was “lured” to a park in the Berkshire town and fatally stabbed
Two boys on trial for the Murder of Oliver Stephens have been found guilty by the jury following a fatal stabbing after they lured him to the park. More...
Eighty Firefighters called to Modern Rental Furniture blaze that has been destroyed by fire
Twelve fire engines and around eighty firefighters have been called a fire at the Moden furniture warehouse on the Barwell Business Park in Chessington. A...
Unsigned, seized, delivered
A car believed to be linked to drug dealing has been seized and taken off the road. Officers from the Motor Patrols Department continue to proactively police...
Being assaulted as a frontline worker, whether that’s police, fire, health or prison, must not be tolerated and those who do so must feel the full weight of the criminal justice system come down on them
Stark statistics which show that assaults on emergency service workers rose by 29 per cent in August compared to the same period last year have been condemned...
No criminal offences were identified during the operation but officers engaged with a number of workers at each location and provided them with information on how to access support should they require it in the future
Car washes, mini-markets and fruit-picking sites were among the locations targeted during an operation aimed at safeguarding potential victims of labour...
Cowes Harbour Commission’s Say Ship Building is at Risk of Ending on the Isle of Wight
This Thursday, 24th May, sees Cowes Harbour Commission’s Annual Public Meeting taking place for the first time at The Sugar Store in Shepards Marina...
Major Road Closed after Water Main Burst in Portsmouth
A major road has been closed and mass clean up operation is taking place after a 20 inch water main burst flooding a street in Portsmouth. The man-made river...
Sad update from this mornings collision: A man has sadly died following a collision in Orsett this morning
Police were contacted shortly after 4am on Monday 5 October to the A128 Brentwood Road at its junction with the B188 in Orsett, where a red Peugeot 308...
Men jailed after teen attack in Tunbridge Wells teenager
Two men have been jailed for an unprovoked assault in Tunbridge Wells which left a teenager suffering injuries including a fractured neck. Wayne Butterworth...
This Sunday will mark one year since the murder of a young man who was dragged to his death in Chessington
This Sunday will mark one year since the murder of a young man who was dragged to his death in Chessington. Ahead of the first anniversary, detectives are...
Breakdown of the confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in London across 32 boroughs
Breakdown of the confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in London across 32 boroughs.
As of 9am this morning – City of London included in Hackney.
A man has been jailed in connection a series of bin fires in Brighton
Police received multiple reports of bins on fire in central Brighton on Sunday (29 November) and Monday (30 November). Fire crews attended and the fires were...
A teenager who fatally stabbed an 18-year-old at a knife awareness course in Hillingdon has been convicted of murder
A teenager who fatally stabbed an 18-year-old at a knife awareness course in Hillingdon has been convicted of murder. Vladimir Nachev, 18 of West End Lane...
Former nurse sentenced for neglecting elderly care home resident
A court has sentenced a former nurse who wilfully neglected an elderly resident in her care. Catalina Ferchiu, 54, of Pool Close, Rugby was found guilty of...
UPDATED:Police launch murder investigation after man is stabbed to death following reports of a disturbance in Chingford
A murder investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death at the mount in Chingford on Monday evening (August 9). Officers from the Met Police...
Banbury man facing Rape and Kidnap charges
A man has been charged after a woman was raped in Banbury. Luke Wickham, aged 23, of West Bar Street, Banbury, was charged last night (18/7) with one count of...
Several Amber and Yellow National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued for thunderstorms and rain over the next few days
With a low-pressure system anchored over the UK last week’s heatwave conditions have been replaced with unsettled and thundery weather for many. It is also...
Do you recognise this man?
Police would like to speak to him after an assault in Portsmouth on 29 March. A security guard at Boots on Commercial Road was assaulted by a man, leaving him...
Man violently assaulted at Grimsby railway station
Man violently assaulted at Grimsby railway station Officers investigating a violent assault on a man at Grimsby railway station have today released a CCTV...
Police Clutching at Straws following Third Arrest over Stabbings in Portsmouth
A third woman has been arrested following a brutal double stabbing in Somerstown on Friday evening. The arrest, described by Police sources as “clutching...