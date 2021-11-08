AVON BATH BREAKING Keynsham

November 8, 2021
Police are worried for Tyler, 17, missing from #CadburyHeath. He’s white, with dyed blond hair, wearing a black coat with a white paint splash, baseball cap & jeans. He may be walking to/around #Keynsham. Call  101 with information ref 5221263038.

