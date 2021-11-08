Probe launched after teen is found with stab wound in Enfield

Police were called at approximately 6.55pm on Monday, 8 November to reports of a teenager stabbed in Magpie Close, Enfield.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a male, believed aged 17, with a stab injury to the arm. He has been taken to the hospital for treatment – his condition is not life-threatening.

No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6156/8Nov.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.