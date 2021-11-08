Have you seen missing 19-year-old Kimberley Nolan from Gosport?

The 19-year-old was last seen at around 5.40pm this evening (8 November) leaving her residential property on St. Vincent Road.

We are very concerned for her welfare and are asking for the public to report sightings of her to us.

She is described as white, slim, around 5ft 4ins tall, with short swept-back dark / black hair – but does sometimes have long, waist-length black hair extensions.

Kimberley was last seen wearing grey trousers, a black hooded sweatshirt over a grey sweatshirt – which had white writing on the front – along with black trainers and a black backpack.

If you have seen her, or know of her whereabouts, please call 101 immediately quoting 44210448899, or dial 999 in the event of an emergency.