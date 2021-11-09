Firefighters tackle Southsea House fire after neighbours alerted after hearing smoke alarm

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service received the call at around 12.35 pm 8 November, after reports that a smoke alarm could be heard going off.

Appliances from Southsea and Cosham were in attendance.

On arrival, firefighters forced access to the property after smoke was seen coming from a window.

Crews used two breathing apparatus, a high-pressure jet hose to extinguish the fire, PPV was also used to clear smoke from the house.

Fortunately, the occupier was out when the fire broke out.

An investigation into the start of the fire is now underway.