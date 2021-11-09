A rapist who subjected a young woman to a sustained campaign of violence and abuse has been jailed
You may also like
Search Continues for Missing Hook Woman Margaret Lee
Police and friends have issued new pictures as the search continues for missing Hook woman Margaret Lee. Margaret, 75, was last seen in Nursery Close, Hook, at...
Serious life changing collision closes part of the M25 in Essex
The M25 is closed ant-clockwise between Junction 31 for Purfleet/Lakeside and Junction 30 for Aveley following a multiple vehicle collision. There are long...
Breaking: Terminal Three at Heathrow Airport has been Evacuated following a fire alarm
BREAKING: Terminal 3 at Heathrow Airport has been evacuated following a fire alarm Staff say they’re investigating as a matter of urgency. One passenger...
Fire crews called to Ryde Co-op fire
An Isle of Wight fire and rescue service fire crew has been called the Ryde Co-op in Anglesea Street on the Isle of Wight this afternoon. The crews of five...
London Marathon postponed to Sunday 4 October
London Marathon Events today (Friday) announced the postponement of the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday 26 April...
Man dies on A130 near Chelmsford after collision involving a car and motorbike
Officers from Essex Police were called at around 5.35pm today (Thursday 25 June). Police say they expect the road to remain closed into this evening until...
Two men have been charged as part of an Immigration Enforcement investigation into a suspected small boat people smuggling incident in Southwold
Two men have been charged as part of an Immigration Enforcement investigation into a suspected small boat people smuggling incident in Southwold. Denys...
The identity of a man travelling on a bus from Folkestone is being sought by officers investigating a reported assault
The identity of a man travelling on a bus from Folkestone is being sought by officers investigating a reported assault. On Thursday 9 July 2020 at...
Two of our PCSOs have been praised for the crucial role they played in helping us catch a knifeman who’d stabbed a man in Coventry city centre
Ervin Negrobar stabbed the 37-year-old in Ironmonger Row on 15 December last year in an unprovoked attack as he was waiting to collect his wife. The victim...
Car rolls leaving driver trapped
Hampshire Fire and Rescue received a call at 05:02 am today after vehicle flips leaving driver trapped The RTC happened on the A326 Marchwood Roundabout...
UPDATED:M27 remains closed following lorry and car collision
Part of the M27 motorway has been closed to traffic this morning The M27 Junction 11 Fareham to Junction 12 M275 has been closed by Police following a two...
Three sentenced to more than 30 years’ imprisonment
Three men have been sentenced to prison, following a serious assault in Ryton-on-Dunsmore in 2018. Michael Mongan, aged 22, of West Drayton, London...
RAF Typhoons QRA from RAF Coningsby intercepted Ryanair jet from Krakow
RAF typhoon jets have scrambled to escort a Ryanair jet from Krakow for an emergency landing at London Stansted. The plane was under military escort amid...
Two motorbikes have been recovered and two men arrested on suspicion of theft in south London
On Friday, 23 October, police were called to reports of the theft of a motorbike from the Wapping area. Officers attended and an investigation was launched...
Air ambulance called to Shanklin
The lifesaving fly helicopter from Andover has been called to the Isle of Wight this evening. The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air ambulance was called to...
A127 remains closed Eastbound due to a serious collision involving an HGV
The A127 remains closed Eastbound due to a serious collision, resulting in long delays to Southend-bound traffic. A clean up operation is ongoing. Police are...
Detectives investigating the murder of 29-year-old Reece Williams in Greenwich have charged a man
Robbie Munoz, 20 of Belmont Road, Wallington, has been charged with murder and threatening a person with a bladed article. He is due to appear at Bexley...
Folkstone Rapist jailed
A sex offender from Folkestone has been jailed for 11 years after he was found guilty of raping a child between 2008 and 2009. Leslie Iles, 61, of no fixed...
Once a firefighter always a firefighter Happy Birthday Ernie
A guard of honour has taken place for birthday boy Ernie Cock. He has reached the ripe old age of 100. Ernie joined National Fire Service in 1946 and then...
Police on the Isle of Wight have been carried out a raid at property in Ryde for drugs this morning. Officers from Hampshire Constabulary carried out the...
Fire crew put new misting equipment to use
A crew from Stratford attended a chimney fire In Bearly today. The fire was quickly extinguished with limited mess thanks to our new misting branch and chimney...
Police arrest two People following disappearance of Swanage teenager Gaia Pope
Detectives have arrested two people following the disappearance of Swanage teenager Gaia Pope, with searches ongoing to locate her. Gaia, 19 and from Langton...
UPDATED: Police probe suspected acid attack in Ilford
Emergency services have been called to a road in Essex following a suspected acid attack. The wicked attack took place on Woodlands Road in Ilford on Friday...
A convicted sex offender has been jailed for two years and four months just months after being caught before
Tomasz Stempczynski, aged 24, of The Waterfront, Selby, was sentenced at York Crown Court today – Thursday 8 October 2020 – for breaching a Sexual Harm...