A rapist who subjected a young woman to a sustained campaign of violence and abuse has been jailed

November 9, 2021
Tyler Brown raped his teenage victim, having first locked her inside his house and removed her phone to prevent her from contacting her family and friends.
Over a prolonged period, he stabbed and slashed her hands and feet with knives and smashed a glass food liquidiser into her face.
His victim was forced to tend to her own wounds using a pair of tights and hair bobbles as makeshift bandages.
In February this year, Brown’s horrific abuse came to light when the distressed victim was found in the street outside his home in Poplar Street, in Chester-le-Street, dressed only in her underwear.
The 20-year-old was arrested and, after a trial at Durham Crown Court in October, was convicted of a string of offences including rape, two counts of wounding and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.
Last week, he returned to the same court and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Investigating officer Steve Gothard said: “Tyler Brown is a violent man who subjected his victim to horrifying abuse over a prolonged period of time – abuse which caused immense physical, emotional and mental harm to a young woman.
“He will now have 10 years in prison to reflect on the damage he has done.
“I would like to praise the victim in this case for her courage in co-operating with our investigation, which has led to this conviction and sentence.
“I would also like to take this opportunity to urge anyone who is suffering at the hands of an abuser to have the confidence to come forward and speak to us – they can be assured that we will do all we can to see that justice is done”.
