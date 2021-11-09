Officers are appealing for information following a robbery on-board a train travelling from Glasgow to Lanark
A Horsham woman who harassed a teenage boy with whom she became infatuated whilst she was a teaching assistant at a school where he was a pupil, has been sent to prison
Fatinah Hossain, 25, of Dutchells Copse, Horsham, appeared at Brighton Crown Court on Thursday 21 October, and pleaded guilty to one count of perverting...
Blaze rips through Lorry causing explosion near Whitchurch
A large goods vehicle has been totally gutted after a fire ripped through it causing a number of explosion in the village of Hurstbourne Priors this afternoon...
The Metropolitan police has launched an initiative to educate young people about ‘sexting’
The Metropolitan police has launched an initiative to educate young people about ‘sexting’ and the potentially negative consequences that can...
Police remind Dog owners about Livestock worrying
Think livestock ? – think LEAD! If you see or suspect there is livestock in a field, put your dog on a lead. If a dog’s natural instinct to chase...
On the 14th anniversary of the murder of our son, Daniel Ross, we appeal to anyone in our community and beyond who has information about Daniel’s death to examine their conscience, and come forward and tell us what they know
Officers investigating the murder of Daniel Ross in Kings Cross 14 years ago are appealing for witnesses. Police were called at approximately 3.45am on Sunday...
Detectives investigating a fatal shooting in Leyton are re-issuing three images of people they wish to identify and speak with.
Detectives investigating a fatal shooting in Leyton are re-issuing three images of people they wish to identify and speak with. The images were initially...
Police Air support called to Lake on the Isle of Wight after Man Makes off from Police
The National Police Air support helicopter from NPS Bournemouth has been called to the Cliff Path in Lake on the Isle of Wight this morning. The helicopter has...
Police release update on West Ealing Murder invesigation
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found with fatal injuries in Ealing. Police were called at 1.18am on Sunday, 24 November to reports of...
One way not to keep cool on the M25
It may keep you cool in the heat, but this fool on the M20 this morning is unlikely to walk away uninjured if there was a crash. It is fair to say that nobody...
Police have made two further arrests and they have found a firearm during a search in Southampton. The searches followed the discovery of the body of Michael...
Kent Police Officers come under attack and are injured after football yob throw bottles and missiles in Maidstone attack
Officers from Kent Police had to call in Public order officers and Dog Handlers after throwing the town into lockdown. Drunken yobs attacked Police after...
Child Hit by car in Ashford whilst riding pushbike is Airlifted to Hospitial
Emergency services including an air ambulance were called to a young cyclist hit by a black Audi car on Simone Weil Avenue Ashford at around 5.45pm on Sunday...
Car thef with a cheeky grin sought in Gillingham.
A CCTV image has been issued by officers investigating a theft from a car in Gillingham. The vehicle was parked in Broadway when it was broken into between...
Can you help us find 74-year-old Nepalese man who is missing in Aldershot? Dhanpati Rai speaks very little English and is vulnerable. He has been missing from...
A21 Closed after flooding emergency teams on the scene
Flooding has closed the A21 in #TunbridgeWells. Police have closed the northbound carriageway at #NorthFarm Industrial Estate. Emergency teams from Kent...
Cornish commercial waste recycling company has been fined £200,000 for corporate manslaughter after the death of an employee at its Redruth plant
Dale Mcclelland [pictured], 23, of Redruth, was killed on 16 November 2017 after becoming trapped within a baling machine he was operating at H&A...
Three people outstanding after entering the river Thames
Met police say they have responded to 3 separate incidents of people seen to enter water & disappear from sight. A man at 6.05pm in Shadwell Basin, a...
Can you help find missing Robert West
Have you seen missing Robert West who is missing from Park Gate? The 32-year-old was last seen at around 8am this morning (23 April) in Hunts Pond Road. He is...
Detectives from the Mets Specialist Crime Command (Trident) are appealing for information after three young people were shot in Haringey
Detectives from the Mets Specialist Crime Command (Trident) are appealing for information after three young people were shot in Haringey. Officers were called...
M20 Heavily Congested Due To Operation TAP
#M20 motorway towards Dover Is Heavily Congested Due To Operation A huge queue of lorries has formed on the A20 as part of Operation TAP. Highways England...
Man issued with ten thousand pound fine after hundreds gathered outside Shirebrook leisure centre
A man has been issued with a £10,000 fine under coronavirus legislation after organising a gathering of hundreds of people. The 23-year-old man, who is from...
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace in connection with a robbery and assault on a bus in Brent
The attack took place on a route 483 bus in Ealing Road, Wembley, at around 8.15pm on Saturday 19 July. The victim, a 33-year-old man, was assaulted as...
Two men are due to appear in court to face allegations of racially aggravated assault following an incident that happened in Vosper Road earlier this year
Ricky Goodman, aged 35, from Windermere Avenue, Southampton, will face the following four charges: • Racially aggravated assault • Assault by beating • Using...
Teenager rushed to hospital after Hackney Park stabbing
A teenage boy, 15, is in hospital after suffering stab wounds to his head and back during the early hours of this morning. Met Police say at 4.10am they were...