Officers are appealing for information following a robbery on-board a train travelling from Glasgow to Lanark

At just before 4.30pm on Tuesday 26 October, the victim was approached by a man and a woman. The man then threatened him and brandished a weapon before forcefully taking his bike.

The man is described as being of slim build, around six foot and between 25 and 30 years old. His hair is described as dirty blonde, short on the sides and curly on the top, and on the day of the incident he was wearing a black jumper.