BEDFORD BREAKING

A school has been closed after a body was found on site

November 9, 2021
1 Min Read
 
An “unknown adult body” was found at Bedford Academy in Mile Road this morning, a spokesman for the school said.
David Morris, chief executive officer of Heart Academies Trust, said “the decision has been taken to close the school for today”.
Bedfordshire Police said officers were at the scene of an “unexplained death” at the school
.
A spokeswoman for the force said it was called at about 7.50am following the discovery.
“The man has yet to be formally identified,” she said.
The force has appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp