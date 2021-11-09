A school has been closed after a body was found on site
Detectives investigating a collision in Walthamstow that has left a man in a critical condition are appealing for witnesses and anyone with footage to come forward
Police appeal for witnesses after man is hit by a lorry in Wimbledon
A day nursery has been closed after a staff member was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus have tackled a blaze in the kitchen of a property in Clyde Street, Sheerness. Crews used two high-pressure hose reel...
A man and two teenage boys have been arrested following a robbery in Strood
Colindale Police Station is an important site for the Metropolitan Police within the North West Area Basic Command Unit (BCU), which covers Barnet, Brent and Harrow. However, its current configuration fails to provide a modern policing facility and the building is in need of refurbishment
Footage filmed by prisoners within the walls of HMP The Mount in Hertfordshire were mobile are meant to be banned despite this inmates managed to film this...
Detectives from PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit have welcomed the sentencing of six people at Belfast Crown Court
Members of the public reported seeing a group of people fighting in Manor Road with what was believed to be metal pole
Ammanford man jailed for “emotionally assaulting” partner by posing as a stalker
Met officers have found and seized equipment that could have been used to hold an Unlicensed Music Event (UME) in a disused railway tunnel in Dulwich Wood
Man arrested on suspicion of murder following fatal stabbing in Islington
Caroline Searches For Community Campaigners
Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a fatal road traffic collision in Bromley.
Three arrests in Craig Small murder investigation
Man sought by police after disturbance
Coastguard team slams Base jump after being person cut off by bank holiday tide on Peacehaven Beach
A search and rescue operation has been launched after five cavers have failed to return from an underground caving trip within the Miners on Somerset. The...
Victims of London Bridge Terror attack named by Police
A man and woman who died following the terrorist attack near to London Bridge on Friday, 29 November have been formally identified as Jack Merritt, 25, of...
Archie Dibble and Kailan Vines-Morgan, who are both ten, were reported missing by their families earlier today and are believed to be together
Police seek fails to stop drivers after Isle of Wight crash
The death of a woman whose body was found in a Glasgow flat is now being treated as murder by police
Man sentenced for Dangerous Driving with ‘baby in the back’ after he fled from Police
England has entered a full national lockdown and will remain under tight coronavirus restrictions for at least the next month
