Officers investigating a serious assault on board a train from Gatwick to Clapham Junction have released these images of a suspect
Updated:M20 motorway in Kent closed in both directions following early morning Police incident
The M20 motorway has been closed in both directions in the early hours of Thursday morning following a concern for the welfare of a person who is understood...
Fire Rips through Business Centre in Bordon
Bordon,Hampshire Tuesday 26th July 2016 More than 50 firefighters are tackling a major blaze at a trading estate in Bordon. It is at Highview, with Hampshire...
A woman who spat at an emergency services worker during the Coronavirus pandemic has been jailed
A woman who spat at an emergency services worker during the Coronavirus pandemic has been jailed. She has sent to prison for 26 weeks and ordered to pay £100...
Police want to speak to Mookey Grant after the attempted murder of a man
Police are appealing for help to trace a man they need to speak with following a serious assault. Detectives wish to speak with 25-year-old Mookey Grant, who...
Armed Police called to man shot on Gascoigne Estate in Barking
Police were called to Gascoigne Road, Barking at 7.40PM on Sunday, 19 July to a report of a firearms discharge. Officers, specially trained firearms...
Dog walker kicked in the face after asking Yobs to pick up Glass Bottles on Cowes Seafront
A dog walker was left with cuts and bruising to his head after he asked yobs who’d smashed bottles to pick up them up. The victim in the mindless assault...
A man who was shot in the head in Bravington Road, Queens Park died from his injuries
A man who was shot in the head in Bravington Road, Queens Park, on Wednesday, 29 January, has died from his injuries. Eraj Seifi, 46, of Maida Vale, was found...
Three yobs have pleaded guilty to carrying out a homophobic attacked
Three yobs have pleaded guilty to Public Order Act and other offences following a police investigation into a homophobic incident on the N31 bus rouhte. The...
An investigation is underway following an armed robbery at a Reigate supermarket earlier today (22 June). The suspects, believed to be four men, went to the...
Today is #InternationalDogDay. Getting a new pet is an exciting time, but be cautious of fake ads online
Police will prosecute breeders for fraud, mistreatment or theft of animals where there is evidence to do so. Protect yourself against #PetFraud by Always...
Police appeal after Road Rage attack in Basingstoke
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward about a road rage incident that took place on the Basingstoke Ring Road. A 64-year-old woman was driving...
Man Faces Murder Rap Charged following Brixton Death
Detectives investigating the murder of a woman on Sunday, 15 April at Sudbourne Road in Brixton have charged a man. Jordan Clarke, 21 (24.09.96) of Sudbourne...
Blaze rips through block of flats in Farnbrough
A large blaze has broken out at a block of flats in Farnborough. At least 10 crews from four stations are on the scene in South Street in the North Camp. The...
I am sure their parents are all very proud of these scumbags
Four young gentlemen from Manchester who after having a few drinks thought it would be fun to rip up and destroy a memorial garden dedicated to WWI soldiers...
Teenager attacked in Gosport and had his head stamped on
ficers are appealing for information after a 16-year-old boy was assaulted during a robbery in Gosport. The incident happened at some time between 1.30pm and...
Scumbag hit and run driver Ben Entwistle charged
Officers investigating a serious injury collision in Newport have charged a man. Benjamin Entwistle, 31, of Westlake Avenue, Lake, Isle of Wight, has been...
School Boy airlifted following Chiswick collision
An 11-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after an accident in Chiswick this afternoon. Police were called at around 5.40pm to reports of a collision...
Road closed following serious Collsion in Wainscott
A serious crash involving a car and cyclist has seen the closure of Four Elms Hill (A228) this morning. The Kent and Sussex Air ambulance at scene along...
Gillingham man who stole from a charity shop in Rochester is jailed for four years
Gillingham man who stole from a charity shop in Rochester twice has been sentenced to four years’ imprisonment. Malcolm Shipley, formerly of Windmill Road...
Woman airlifted by Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 175 following a fall in West Wight
A woman has been airlifted to St Mary’s Hospital by Coastguard Rescue 175 helicopter this evening(Tuesday). The rescue operation swung into action at the...
Tom was a superb and inspirational chef who died following a collision on the A41 at Wendlebury
The family of Thomas (Tom) Nelson who died following a collision on the A41 at Wendlebury, near Bicester, on Friday (10/8). “Tom was a superb and inspirational...
A boy, aged 17, from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted murder in Reading. A boy, aged 17, from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of attempted...
First Picture of Teenager who was stabbed to death with a machete on Oxford Street
First Picture of teenager who was fatally stabbing in on busy Oxford Street on Saturday afternoon. He has been named locally as Kenny. Friends posted...
Police are trying to locate wanted man Ben Miles-Worsfold
Can you help or do you know his whereabouts? The 34-year-old is wanted in connection with a serious assault and robbery in Southampton on Monday, 11 October...