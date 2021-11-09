BREAKING HERTFORDSHIRE Rutland

A woman who appears to kick and slap a horse in footage shared on social media has been condemned by the UK’s national body for hunting

November 9, 2021
The Hunting Office said it “expects the highest level of animal welfare” following an allegation that the woman, who appears to hit the horse after it canters into a road, was a member of the Cottesmore Hunt, a foxhound pack based in Rutland.
The incident was shared on social media on Sunday by the Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs, an anti-hunting campaign group.
Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs called the footage “shocking”, while the RSPCA said it was “upsetting”.
The Hunting Office said it “expects the highest level of animal welfare at all times – both on and off the hunting field – and condemns the actions taken by this individual, who is not a member of the hunting associations.”
Cottesmore Hunt said it did not condone the actions shown in the video “under any circumstances”.
“We will be reminding all of our supporters that this will not be tolerated,” it added.
The RSPCA said it “always investigates complaints” about animal welfare and urged anyone with further information about the video to contact them.
