A woman who appears to kick and slap a horse in footage shared on social media has been condemned by the UK’s national body for hunting
Police carry out overnight Drugs Raid at Ryde Property
Police have carried out a preplanned drug’s raid at a property in Ryde on the Isle of Wight in the early hours of this morning (Monday 11th June 2018) we can...
Police are appealing for information following a robbery which is reported to have happened shortly before 10pm on Saturday, 18 May 2019 on the stairs by...
Fatal collision involving single vehicle on the A3 near Petersfield
Police are continuing to investigate a single vehicle fatal collision on the A3 Southbound near the Petersfield this morning. Despite the efforts of the...
Smirking Acid Attackers Dealt a Face Melting Sentence after Evil Attack in Southampton
The smirking Midmore bothers have appeared before Southampton Crown Court for Sentence after throwing drain cleaning at Carla Whitlock this afternoon. The pair...
Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Windsor
At around 10.25pm on Saturday (28/11) two men and a woman were sat on the riverside by Windsor Town Bridge, also known as Eton Bridge, on the Windsor side of...
A drug dealer instrumental in orchestrating a cocaine supply network into Tunbridge Wells has been jailed for almost five years
Sergjo Rica was part of an organised criminal gang which arranged delivery of drugs into the town through dedicated ‘customer’ phone lines. Rica...
Police have closed the main road into Yarmouth this afternoon (Monday) following a three vehicle road traffic collision near Cranmore. The incident has taken...
Manhunt launched after a youth had skull caved in
A Youth has been left with fractured skull after an attack in Portsmouth when two men approached them from beside a silver van. His friend was hit by what is...
Teen murdered in Ilford
Police were called at 3.54am on Thursday, 28 October to reports of a fight taking place at Harrow Road, Ilford. Officers and London Ambulance Service [LAS]...
Number of COVID19 deaths increase to 6,159 across the UK
As of 9am on 7 April, 266,694 tests have concluded across the UK, with 14,006 tests carried out on 6 April. Some individuals are tested more than once for...
Do you recognise these people?
Officers have released this CCTV image of a man and a woman they would like to speak to in connection with an incident in a Southampton nightclub...
Greenwich man jailed for drugs and driving offences
A 22-year-old driver has been jailed for 16 months after being found in possession of a large quantity of class A drugs following a stop search. Gideon Adu, of...
Kent man charged with Murder of Plumber Frankie Bulbrook from Chislehurst
Detectives investigating the death of a man in Bromley have charged a man with murder and violent disorder. Alfie Tullett , 32 of Catlyn Close, East Malling...
Two men, who jointly conspired to commit robbery and theft against predominantly elderly women over a period of eight days were jailed at Harrow Crown Court on...
Special memorial service will be held in November to remember Sergeant Matt Ratana
A year on from the murder of Sergeant Matt Ratana, the Metropolitan Police Service Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick, has announced a special memorial service...
A 20-year-old father has been accused of stepping his newborn baby’s head and biting her while allegedly high on drugs
Triston Dishon Sanders, from the US state of Arizona, allegedly placed his one-month-old daughter on a table, where she fell about five feet. The police said...
More than 2000 public engagements during Tier 4 – play your part in keeping communities safe
Devon & Cornwall Police has recorded more than 2,000 COVID engagements with the public during the period of National Tier 4 restrictions. The figures...
Double stabbing in Portsmouth
Two men have been attacked this evening in what witnesses have described as a drug deal gone wrong. The attack happened at the top of Somers Road at...
Two suspected drug dealers are to appear in court following the seizure of Class A drugs and a stun gun in Ashford
During the morning of Friday 19 March 2021, officers from Kent Police’s Divisional Support Unit in Folkestone executed a warrant under the Misuse...
A man who killed a frail 55-year-old man has been convicted of murder
A man who killed a frail 55-year-old man has been convicted of murder. Mohammed Assri, 47, of no fixed abode was found guilty of the murder of James Dowdell in...
Manhunt launched for serial sex attacker in Swanley
An appeal has been issued by officers following three reported sexual assaults on women in the Swanley area. The incidents have involved a suspect on a dark...
Traffic officers’ bike challenge is a real spin-off for charity
Traffic officers’ bike challenge is a real spin-off for charity Highways England traffic officers clocked up some additional miles as part of a 24-hour...
Major Search & Rescue operation for Missing Fishboat with Three onboard
A major search and rescue operation is taking place in Langstone harbour this evening following a mayday call from ‘kelkeir’, an 14 foot white and...