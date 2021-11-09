Officers searching for a missing man from Christchurch are appealing for information from the public to help find him
You may also like
A Man dies after ‘dousing himself in petrol and setting car alight’ sparking huge explosion in front of horrified shoppers. Emergency services attended Lower...
#Manchester First Victim of Wicked Manchester Arena Attack Named
A 16-year-old schoolgirl, and devoted Ariane Grande fan, has been named as the first victim in the MEN Arena suicide attack. Manchester terror attack victim...
Driver arrested after Fatal Collision in Southampton
A person has died following a fatal road traffic collision involving white Toyota Yaris on Thornhill Park Road in Southampton in the early hours of Saturday...
Derbyshire woman has been jailed for making right wing and anti-Semitic comments on a radio show
Alison Chabloz took part in a broadcast in May and July 2019 and subsequently shared a link to them in a blog. As well as offences in their own right...
Woman Hit on the Head with Bottle outside of Gunwarf Quays in Portsmouth
Did you see a group of youths throw a bottle out of a black hatchback car, outside of Gunwarf Quays, in Park Road, Portsmouth on Thursday, Nov 10 at about 10...
A house in Margate suspected to be linked to county lines drug dealing has been closed down by Kent Police
Officers from the Thanet Community Safety Unit applied to Margate Magistrates’ Court for a closure order for the property in Invicta Road, which was...
Doctor given life imprisonment and will serve a minimum of 15 years
Manish Shah, 50 of Brunel Close, Romford, was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday, 7 February to life imprisonment and will serve a minimum of 15 years. This...
The motorcyclist was flown to Derriford Hospital by the Cornwall Air Ambulance with life threatening injuries.
At approximately 14.37pm on Friday 4th December police were informed of a road traffic collision on the B3266 nr St Tudy, involving a Gas Gas motorcycle and...
Police appeal after Portsmouth sex atrackt
Officers are appealing for witnesses to a sexual assault in Portsmouth on Friday 28th June. At about 11.15pm, a man approached a woman in her 20s as she was...
Man discovered with serious head injuries
A man in his 50s remains in a life-threatening condition after he was discovered with serious head injuries just after midnight in #Silvertown, east London...
A Romanian tourist couple who used a child to steal a high value watch have been jailed
A Romanian tourist couple who used a child to steal a high value watch have been jailed. The pair appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, 14 December...
Fire Rips through Business Centre in Bordon
Bordon,Hampshire Tuesday 26th July 2016 More than 50 firefighters are tackling a major blaze at a trading estate in Bordon. It is at Highview, with Hampshire...
West Midlands Fire Flood Rescue Team Sent to Wednesbury
At 10.39am this morning (Thursday 26 April) West Midlands Fire and resuce started to receive 999 calls reporting a significant flooding incident in the...
Maidstone farm in lockdown after Chemical leak leaves 57 injured
Maidstone,Kent Wednesday 6th November 2019 Fifty-seven people are being treated for breathing difficulties, and a hospital has been put into...
Police are renewing appeals for information and have announced a reward after a cab was shot at in south London last summer. Detectives from the Trident and...
A man has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years’ imprisonment after being found guilty of two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving to two Thames Valley Police officers
A man has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years’ imprisonment after being found guilty of two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving to two...
Thames Valley Police is continuing to investigate the unexplained death of a girl in Milton Keynes. Officers received a report at about 3pm on Monday (23/7)...
Sources at the scene are saying the Fire Engines are too big to fit inside the car park at Heathrow Blaze
The scenes in Heathrow Terminal 2 after a car went ablaze in the car park. Sources at the scene are saying the Fire Engines are too big to fit inside the car...
Police have made two further arrests and they have found a firearm during a search in Southampton. The searches followed the discovery of the body of Michael...
Man armed with a knife tasered by Police after taking up refuge on roof in Brixton
Armed police officers, paramedics and firefighters from the London Fire Brigade and a helicopter for the national air support of all been called to a street in...
The Metropolitan Police and the Mayor of London have joined together with Safer Sounds, which is part of the Safer Business Network, and licensed venues across the Capital to help keep people safe while enjoying a night out
Many of London’s bars, clubs and other licensed businesses are busy throughout the night, and customer numbers are expected to increase over the August...
A man has been jailed for a total of 13 years for a range of sexual offences that took place in Hampshire
Shaun Higginson aged 47, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to a total of eight offences including one count of attempted rape of a female under 16, one count...
An incident which led to the M20 being closed in both directions has resulted in a man being arrested and bailed
Junctions 8 and 9 of the M20 were closed in both directions shortly after 11.25am on Sunday, 25 April 2021 after officers attempted to stop a vehicle...
A police constable has been given a written warning after an allegation of misconduct was proven. PC Mohamed Ali, based at Central West Command Unit (AW)...