Officers searching for a missing man from Christchurch are appealing for information from the public to help find him

November 9, 2021
Nicholas Attwell, aged 60, was last seen at his address in the Purewell area at around 10.15am on Friday 5 November 2021.
He is described as white, five feet ten inches tall and of large build with brown hair that is balding. Nicholas was wearing a black zip-up jacket and blue jeans.
Chief Inspector Stuart Pitman, of Dorset Police, said: “Nicholas is a vulnerable adult who has not been seen for some time now so we are concerned for his welfare and are keen to find him as soon as possible to make sure he is all right.
“I would urge anyone with information as to Nicholas’ whereabouts, or who has seen a man matching the description given since the morning of Friday 5 November, to please contact us immediately.
“Finally, I would like to make a direct plea to Nicholas if you see this appeal – please make contact with us or your family and let us know where you are as we just want to ensure you are safe and well.”
Anyone with information or knowledge as to Nicholas’ whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at link" href="https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dorset.police.uk%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR05hRjxSFAOTt_1bkQQmakhTu94AAonO6Yv5zGtAdx8aZGnXyjRC4X91DU&h=AT15icDaC4PRmz7fIz01xVEDj0FGnyvZeDn1EWA38yfn5S-JfoEkgmwaCAXzFP49g0bUWn-4OScIU1cF590bYhUvgER97GkIACYcy_eOvdjIPhV8dV6jakKW0TnSk3gyjcMIpwU&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT0s9_BCzWBrRiBu9Vl_taL2CqFDeRrQWZYaGlOEPrLMKzoIuTq0i3ZukHnx3sxFjJ-rceQH-qtU28krv6IYx80v6OffV4Rnod-Pi70_kLWDei4v0iRisXu9XDjsuijOe9jR_YWVrP9UVhbhPtq9Vn3MJuVhkUYWPi3ckpbPukLXUovyksy-9Qfik1EK0Kt0BE0V8bNqDl_YgU4" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 5:257.
 
 
