Two arrested in Sidcup fatal hit and run

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a fatal collision in Sidcup.

Officers were called to Blackfen Road, Sidcup at 12:16pm on Saturday, 6 November following reports of a road traffic collision.

London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance also attended.

A woman, believed to be aged 52, sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle which did not stop at the scene.

She was taken to a south London hospital where she died on Sunday, 7 November.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course

The vehicle involved was traced later on 6 November and two men – aged 48 and aged 32 – were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Both have been released under investigation while enquiries remain ongoing.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has camera footage – either from a dash cam or a doorbell camera – should call 0208 285 1574 with the reference 3413/06NOV.