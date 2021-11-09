BREAKING HAMPSHIRE HAVANT PORTSMOUTH

Havant Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of perverting the course of justice by allegedly making false allegations of rape

November 9, 2021
The Leigh Park woman, 31, was arrested last month by Havant Police on charges relating to 52 false allegations being examined by detectives.
A Havant Police spokeswoman said, “Officers investigating a case of perverting the course of justice in Havant have arrested a 31-year-old woman.
“The woman, from Havant, was arrested on Friday 15th October on suspicion of committing an act/series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice in connection with a number of suspected false allegations of rape, sexual assault and assault.
“Her bail date is Friday 12th November.”
