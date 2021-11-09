Havant Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of perverting the course of justice by allegedly making false allegations of rape
Police helicopter assists as man arrested on roof in Canterbury
A police helicopter helped officers locate and arrest a man in Canterbury on suspicion of affray. The 21-year-old man from Canterbury was detained by patrols...
Our fight against this virus is happening all across the country, in every home, in every community
Our fight against this virus is happening all across the country, in every home, in every community. Today’s data shows that: 460,437 tests for coronavirus...
Three males have been detained for Public Order offences by officers on Isle of Wight this afternoon (Saturday April 28th). The arrests took place in Newport...
Train guard suffered broken finger after attack at Pontefract Monkhill station in West Yorkshire
British Transport Police are today releasing CCTV images following a report of grievous bodily harm on a train at Pontefract Monkhill railway station in West...
Fire crews called to Venture Quays
Firefighters have been called to Venture Quays in East Cowes on the Isle of Wight this evening. A resident fancied a late night fry up. A fire crew from East...
Nicholas Scantlebury, 35, was wanted by officers from the Metropolitan Police Service after he ran over and injured a police officer. An appeal was launched...
The Implications of EU Without the UK
One of the biggest historical events on the European continent the last couple of decades is the exist of the UK from the EU. A narrowly successful referendum...
No injuries after blaze rips through flats in Anerley
Four fire engines and around 25 fire firefighters are at scene of a fire in two flats at Ridsdale Road in Anerley. LFB say a 1st-floor flat, 2nd-floor floor...
Missing Hayling Boy Found
A missing boy from Hayling Island has been found safe and well Police issued a plea for help in tracing 12-year-old Alfie Smith who had been missing since...
Appeal after man dies following Richmond stabbing
A murder investigation has been launched after a man died in hospital following a stabbing in Richmond. Police were called shortly before 16:00hrs on Monday...
A21 Lamberhurst bypass is closed in both directions there is a fuel tanker on fire
The #A21 southbound #Lamberhurst Bypass there is a vehicle fire. The road is currently closed in both directions between the #A262 and #ScotneyCastle whilst...
One of the many people currently fighting for their life in Southend Hospital after contracting Coronavirus
This is one of the people currently fighting for their life in Southend Hospital after contracting Coronavirus. Adrian Long is a lorry driver from the Southend...
Drunk journalists aplogise for behaviour at Andover fire
Andover Radio has issued an apology for what happened after its attempt to cover a local news story went wrong. [su_youtube url=”;] Two directors...
Recently closed youth custody site in Kent reopened to hold up to 70 adult prisoners
A former Secure Training Centre will receive its first adult prisoners today as part of further work to temporarily expand the prison estate to protect the...
Police have launched an investigation and are appealing to the public for information, following the death of a 15-year-old girl in Northallerton. A concerned...
Leading doctors have said it is “vital that lessons are learned” from the pandemic as the UK’s official coronavirus death toll exceeded 50,000
The British Medical Association (BMA) said the figures were a “terrible indictment” of the Government’s lack of preparation and organisation with regard to...
Paul Ioannou attacked officers who were called to a disturbance he’s been jailed
A man who assaulted four police officers in Margate has been jailed. Paul Ioannou attacked officers who were called to a disturbance in Vicarage Place in the...
Man Robs Ashford Hotel making off with Cash and Mobile Phone
Kent Police is appealing for witnesses after a report of an aggravated burglary at a hotel in Ashford. The incident is reported to have taken place at Eastwell...
Kent Police is appealing for information into the whereabouts of an elderly woman reported missing in West Farleigh, near Maidstone
June Bussell, 81, was last seen in the Smith’s Hill area at around 1.20pm on Tuesday 22 June 2021. She is described as being around 5ft 7in, very slim and with...
West Yorkshire Police cyber prevention officer downloaded sadistic images of babies being sexually abused
A West Yorkshire Police cyber prevention officer downloaded sadistic images of babies being sexually abused, a jury heard. Jonathan Plummer is also accused of...
UPDATED:Police are currently on scene dealing with a collision after a heavy goods vehicle overturned on the A3
A road closure is in place on the northbound A3, from the Sheet on-slip until the Liss junction. Driver are being advised users take an alternative route.
Ewelina Wisniowska, 35, has been missing from her home in the Rodbourne area of Swindon since Monday
Police appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a woman who is missing in Swindon. Ewelina Wisniowska, 35, has been missing from her home in the...
Police have charged a man after two people were attacked with an unknown substance in Eastbourne
Police have charged a man after two people were attacked with an unknown substance in Eastbourne. Officers were called to St Anne’s Road at 8.51am on Saturday...
Car Parking Firm Goes Bust at Gatwick Airport
Families returning from their holidays have been left stranded after a company they left their cars with did not show up. A number of passengers reportedly...