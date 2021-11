When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s injured and, sadly , he was pronounced dead at the scene

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Julie Gowen said: “We are at the early stages of our investigation and are working to build a picture of what happened here yesterday.

murder “We believe the person responsible for this left the address between 5.40pm and 5.55pm and need anyone who saw anything, or has any dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage to contact us.

this like There is a possibility that person may have also sustained injuries or look they have been involved in an altercation.



Chief Inspector Paul Austin, District Commander for police

“Additional

“If you have any concerns or information There will continue to be a visible police presence in the area throughout today so if you have any concerns or any information please come and speak to one of our officers .”Chief Inspector Paul Austin, District Commander for Harlow , said: “ There will be a large presence in The Hides over the next 24 hours.“Additional officers will be on patrol in the local area with support from the Safer Harlow Partnership.“If you have any concerns or information please speak to officers on patrol or call us on 101”.

Please quote incident 884 of 8 November.