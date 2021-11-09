Cards found in a drain lead to arrest in Folkestone

A suspected burglar has been arrested after police in Folkestone recovered stolen credit cards from a drain.

At around 1.45pm on Saturday 6 November 2021, Kent Police received a report that a man had been seen a short time earlier, dropping bank cards into a drain in Hawkinge.

Officers attended and following enquiries, recovered the cards and traced their owner, who was in the process of reporting to police that her purse had been stolen that day.

She believed the purse had gone missing following gardening work carried out at her property in Blenheim Drive, Folkestone. Suspicious activity on some of the bank cards was also reported to police.

Arrested

On Sunday 7 November, a 35-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of burglary, fraud by false representation, possession of cannabis and theft.

He was released on bail until Friday 3 December pending further enquiries.