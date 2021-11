Half of the loft space and a small part of the roof of a semi-detached house were damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to check for fire spread and ensure that there were no remaining hot spots.

The Brigade was called at 3.56am and the fire was under control by 5,43am. Fire crews from Ilford, Hainault and Woodford fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.