A motorcycle had been in collision with a bus in Wembley The riders injuries are not life-threatening

Police were called at 7.56am on Tuesday, 9 November to reports of a road traffic collision at High Road, Wembley.

Officers and London Ambulance Service [LAS] attended.

At the scene a motorcycle had been in collision with a bus. The motorcyclist was taken to a north London hospital by LAS where his injuries were not life-threatening.

There were no arrests.

Road closures and diversions were established while emergency services dealt with the scene.

Road was reopened at 8.32am.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has footage should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 1247/9NOV.