Lesbian couple challenge NHS ‘discriminatory’ policy
Disgusting as these Covidiots flout Social distancing in Canterbury
As the UK continues on lockdown this group covidots flouted the law yards from the law. Ivy Lane is yards from Canterbury Police station in the city centre...
Man arrested over Sex attack in Andover
Detectives investigating an allegation of sexual assault on an 18-year-old woman in Andover have arrested a man. The alleged assault took place between...
Man charged with attempted robbery
A 41-year-old man is to appear in court charged with attempted robbery. Paul Dunman was charged on Tuesday 5 March with carrying out an attempted robbery in...
Motorists are being encouraged to check their vehicles before setting off this August Bank Holiday
Only one in six drivers remembered to check their tyres before setting off on a long journey, according to research commissioned by National Highways...
Murder Probe launched in West Ealing
West Ealing, London Sunday 24th November 2091 Police were called at 1.18am on Sunday, 24 November to reports of an injured male outside West Ealing BR Station...
Fake Taxi driver charged by Police after woman attacked in Southampton
Police have this evening, Monday, 31 July charged a man after an incident in Bedford Place, Southampton in the early hours of Sunday 30 July. A 30-year-old...
Man left fighting for his life following serious c
A man from Welling is critically ill after suffering head injuries when a blue Honda Jazz car collided with his blue Yamaha motorbike on Main Road 10:34pm last...
West sussex Paramedic Toby Robyns Arrested in Turkey
British tourist has been arrested in Turkey after he reportedly attempted to fly home with a handful of coins he found while snorkelling. Toby Robyns was...
Police are appealing for information to help us identify a woman who was seen being potentially harassed by a man in a vehicle in Thames Ditton
The incident happed Saturday (22 May) at around 3.45pm on Saturday, a woman was seen walking along St. Leonard’s Road in Thames Ditton, just before the...
Muppet who moaned about Prison Wifi faces Robbery Charges
Police have charged 32-year-old Adam Ghali from Upper Green Road, St Helens with robbery following an incident at The Co-Operative in West Street, Ryde on...
Friends of the Family welcomes new volunteers
Friends of the Family has welcomed seven new volunteer befrienders to its 5s to 13s Project. The volunteers have all completed the befriender training course...
Burglar who left gloves at raid and caught on CCTV is jailed
A burglar who targeted the same Margate home twice in a matter of months has been jailed for three years. Andrew Manderson broke into the property in Ethelbert...
Police are encouraging people across the county to download a free personal safety app to their smartphones to help them feel and stay safe as part of the #safesummer campaign
Hollie Guard is an app that can track a person’s location as they make their way home, exerciseing, or simply going about their day-to-day tasks. If at any...
Bijou Eatery set to close in Southsea
A Southsea café has made the shock announcement that it is set to shut it’s doors for the final time. Jam & Bowler, a bijou eatery on the busy...
Man Still Missing after Fall from Wightlink Ferry in Portsmouth
A man who fell from the 10.30am Fishbourne to Portsmouth Ferry as the vessel reached the harbour entrance in Portsmouth is still missing and unaccounted for. A...
Woman Cut free from Vehicle after Lorry Shunt in Shedfield
A woman has been cut free from her vehicle after being involved in a collision with a lorry near Fareham this morning. Emergency services were called to the...
Police launch Probe after Man dies in Asda Totton Car Park
Police have launched an investigation after a man died in the early hours of Wednesday morning in the car park of Totton Asda. Despite efforts of South Central...
Major Search Operation for Missing DFDS Ferry Passenger off Tyneside
A large scale search and rescue operation is underway off the coast of Tyneside after a ferry passenger was reported missing. UK Coastguard was notified of a...
Man goes on the rampage with a hammer and knife in Whitechapel injuring two
Police were called at 1.56am on Friday, 9 April to Whitechapel Road, junction with Cambridge Heath E1, following reports of people fighting with weapons...
Two teenagers have both been given a 13-year sentence for the manslaughter of a 19-year-old in Southwark last year
On Wednesday, 31 March at Isleworth Crown Court, Mohamed Kalokoh, 18 of Elephant and Castle, SE1 was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment, to serve eight in...
A Scene you would expect to see inside the Cinema not outside
A driver has walked away to tell the tail after leaving a trail of destruction on the A329 in Winnersh Berkshire this evening just outside the Showcase Cinema...
Three people have been arrested and more than £30,000 seized as part of an investigation into money laundering
Kent Police officers at the Channel Tunnel terminal near Folkestone stopped a car which was preparing to leave the UK on the afternoon of Thursday 6 May 2021...
Flames spotted in Godshill
A mass of flames has been spotted on the outskirts of Godshill this evening. A number of concerned residents who spotted the flames have contacted the fire...
Emergency services called to the M4 Motorway after person is struck on the carriageway
Emergency services have been called the M4 motorway northbound between junctions 4 and 4A near Heathrow airport following a collision. It is understood that a...