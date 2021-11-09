Police have confirmed that two people died following a collision on the A12 between Stanway and aMarks Tey yesterday.
Two dead after car leaves the road on the A12 near Marks Tey
Traffic officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward following a fail to stop collision in north London
Traffic officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward following a fail to stop collision in north London. At...
Perry Carey killer jailed for Six years
Harry Joyce jailed over the death of Perry Cardy in the Bittern Pub, Southampton. Judge Jane Miller QC sentenced Joyce to six years imprisonment, Mr...
Two people attacked on Taxi Rank Near Kings Theatre in Southsea
Police appealing for witnesses after two men were assaulted as they waited for a taxi in Southsea. Officers were called to the taxi rank outside the Kings...
Stefano Marescotti, the presenter on the QVC television channel that is based in Chiswick Business Park has been found dead
Marescotti was the subject of a missing persons appeal when colleagues and friends both in this country and Italy became concerned when they hadn’t heard...
Police are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary which occurred in Reading
The incident took place on Monday at about 8.50pm at an address in Elm Park Road.A group of three men knocked on the door of the property and when the victim...
Man charged with murder of Ebrima Cham
Detectives investigating the murder of a Ebrima Cham in Hounslow have charged a man. Simon Emmons 39 of no fixed abode, was arrested on Thursday, 26 December...
A man is critical after a stabbing took place in Eastcote
A man is fighting for his life after a stabbing in Field End Road, Eastcote on Tuesday evening. Emergency services were called just after 10pm to the scene on...
Man found dead in Reading Council Offices
Police were called to Bridge Street, Reading, this morning just before 8.50am following reports that the body of a man had been located near to the Reading...
A man has been convicted of the murder of his ex-girlfriend in Hillingdon
Wojciech Tadewicz, 27 of Whittington Avenue, Hayes, was found guilty of the murder of Sandra Zmijan after a trial at the Old Bailey. A jury returned a...
Bembridge RNLI’s All-Weather Lifeboat assists 24 foot motor boat with engine problems mid-Solent
‘RNLB Alfred Albert Williams’ (Tamar All Weather Lifeboat 16-17) was launched at 2.45pm this afternoon at the request of UK (Solent) Coastguard to...
Fire crews tackle fires on railway embankment in Swanscombe
An area near to a railway embankment caught fire requiring four fire engines and twenty five length of hose. It took fire crews sometime in...
Search for missing man moves to Beaconfield
Detectives investigating the disappearance and murder of Mohammed Shah Subhani – known as ‘Shah’ – are searching an area of woodland in Beaconsfield...
Two stabbed in Maidstone knife attack
Investigators are appealing for information after two men suffered injuries in Maidstone. At 8.40pm on Thursday 30 July 2020, Kent Police was called to...
Man hit by HGV Near Bordon dies
UPDATE Police have sadly confirmed that a pedestrian who was injured following a collision at East Worldham, near Bordon, on 21 July, has died in hospital The...
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to reports of a fire and explosion at a hotel on Peckham Road in Peckham
A small part of a room on the first floor of the hotel, currently being used as a shelter for homeless people, was damaged by the explosion, which is believed...
Manhunt for Lewisham Sex Attacker
Detectives investigating a sexual assault have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to. A 28-year-old woman boarded a route 136 bus at 2.10am on...
Armed robbery at a convenience store in Basingstoke
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary appealing for witnesses following a robbery at a convenience store in Basingstoke. Shortly after 10pm on Sunday 10...
Camper Van catches fire in Portsmouth
A camper van was left gutted following a blaze at the top of Frensham Road in Portsmouth. Traffic backed up in and around Tescos Fratton and Goldsmith Avenue...
Lifeboat Launched to Stranded Kayaker in Portsmouth
A Lifeboat has been tasked to rescue a kayak who has become stuck on the mud banks near the Eastern Road Bridge in Portsmouth this evening. The Portsmouth RNLI...
A man has been arrested following an incident in South East London involving officers from the Met Elite ARV officers
Police were called to Simla House on the Kipling Estate on Tuesday evening. Armed Police and Response officers were called at around 10.40pm to the 21 storey...
Two Ramsgate men to appear in court for Thanet burglar
Two Ramsgate men have been charged with a burglary in Minster and will appear in crown court next month. Police on patrol in Minster arrested two men during...
A County Lines drug dealer has been jailed after being extradited from Cyprus
On 17 September 2020, after being caught in Cyrpus and returned to England, Artouros Kotsinian aged 33 from Beakes Road, Smethwick, West Midlands, was...
Two Met Police Dogs used their specially-trained skills to help find crucial evidence that helped to convict a sexual offender
Nicky Paul Mitchell, 38, pleaded guilty to repeatedly breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday, 18 December...
A burglar who stole money and jewellery from residents of a retirement village has been handed a prison sentence of three years and four months
Stephen Keating travelled from his home in Birmingham to burgle properties at The Elms, in Torksey, on the night of 4-5th October this year. He stole money...