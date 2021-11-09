Two dead after car leaves the road on the A12 near Marks Tey

Police have confirmed that two people died following a collision on the A12 between Stanway and aMarks Tey yesterday.

A vehicle left the road on the northbound carriageway at around 12.45pm.

Sadly , a man and a woman in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene

Two other people who were also in the vehicle sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment

Both carriageways were closed while officers investigated with the southbound side re- opening at around 5.20pm and the northbound carriageway three hours later.

Adam Pipe , Head of Roads Policing , said: “Our officers worked hard to turn vehicles around to free the traffic caught up in this incident.

“I want to thank the patience and understanding of everyone stuck in traffic

“We need anyone who saw what happened or has any dashcam footage to contact us.”

If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex. police .uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote incident 479 of 8 November.

You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.